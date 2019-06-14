Others
el-Rufai Appoints Eight Special Advisers
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has approved the appointment of eight Special Advisers.
In a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, explained that some of the Special Advisers are reappointed to the roles they played in the first-term of the governor, including Aisha Dikko (Legal), Muyiwa Adekeye (Media & Communication) and Martins Akumazi (Project Implementation). Sagir Balarabe Musa joins the team as Special Adviser (Human Capital Development).
“The Kaduna State Government has announced the appointments of eight Special Advisers to Governor Nasir El-Rufai.
“Many of the Special Advisers are reappointed to their first-term roles, while one is joining the team afresh. The appointees are as follows:
- Aisha DikkoLegal Matters
- Muyiwa AdekeyeMedia & Communication
- Dr.Salamatu IsahEconomic Matters
- Martins AkumaziProject Implementation and Result Delivery
- Dr. Ayo AdedokunConflict Resolution
- Hadiza MuazuInter-Governmental Relations
- Mary OlarerinProgramme Monitoring & Evaluation
- Sagir Balarabe MusaHuman Capital Development
“The Special Advisers on Human Capital Development and Programme Monitoring and Evaluation will be based in the Deputy Governor’s Office. The Adviser on Project Implementation and Results Delivery will operate from the office of the Secretary to the State Government.” the statement said.
MOST READ
Dearth Of Blood Donors, Our Major Challenges – University Don
Dr Waziri Aliyu Dahiru, a haematology consultant with the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, (ABUTH) Zaria, decried dearth of volunteer...
219 Civil Society Groups Tip Okorocha For Senate Majority Leader.
The coalition of the Northern Civil Society and Social Cultural Movement for Peace, Development and United Nigeria, has called on...
Obaseki Mulls Football Tourney For Edo Primary Schools
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the state government is finalising plans to organise a football tournament...
Bayelsa Guber: Women Launch Prayer Session For APC, Aganaba’s Aspiration
Over 3,000 women in Bayelsa State under the aegis of the Grassroots Leadership Forum (GLF) yesterday declared a prayer session...
Gov. Bello Meets Buhari In Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja....
25 WDC Members From 4 LGAs Receive Training On Mental Health
As part of federal government efforts to sensitize people about mental illnesses and how to manage them, 25 ward development...
Use Nollywood Platform To Promote Peace, Prosperity, Gen. Buratai Charges AGN
Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, has urged the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) to use...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Flash In The Pan: Politicians Who Left The Stage In Their Prime
- BUSINESS13 hours ago
FG Issues Final Order To MultiChoice On Tariff Review
- NEWS14 hours ago
Coalition Knocks Obasanjo, GEJ Over Inciting Comments
- POLITICS13 hours ago
Former EFCC Staff Emerges Adamawa Speaker
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Atiku, PDP Asking For Server We Don’t Have – INEC
- COLUMNS13 hours ago
Amaechi’s Train Ride For $2b Silence
- NEWS4 hours ago
Niger Gov Appoints First Female HoS, SGF, CoS
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Insecurity: Herdsmen Blame Northern Govs, Give Conditions For Peace