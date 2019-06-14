el-Rufai Appoints Eight Special Advisers

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has approved the appointment of eight Special Advisers.

In a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, explained that some of the Special Advisers are reappointed to the roles they played in the first-term of the governor, including Aisha Dikko (Legal), Muyiwa Adekeye (Media & Communication) and Martins Akumazi (Project Implementation). Sagir Balarabe Musa joins the team as Special Adviser (Human Capital Development).

“Many of the Special Advisers are reappointed to their first-term roles, while one is joining the team afresh. The appointees are as follows:

Aisha Dikko​​​Legal Matters

Muyiwa Adekeye​​Media & Communication

Dr.Salamatu Isah​​Economic Matters

Martins Akumazi​​Project Implementation and Result Delivery

Dr. Ayo Adedokun​Conflict Resolution

Hadiza Muazu​​Inter-Governmental Relations

Mary Olarerin​​Programme Monitoring & Evaluation

Sagir Balarabe Musa​Human Capital Development

“The Special Advisers on Human Capital Development and Programme Monitoring and Evaluation will be based in the Deputy Governor’s Office. The Adviser on Project Implementation and Results Delivery will operate from the office of the Secretary to the State Government.” the statement said.