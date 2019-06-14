Connect with us
el-Rufai Appoints Eight Special Advisers

Published

1 min ago

on

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has approved the appointment of eight Special Advisers.

In a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, explained that some of the Special Advisers are reappointed to the roles they played in the first-term of the governor, including Aisha Dikko (Legal), Muyiwa Adekeye (Media & Communication) and Martins Akumazi (Project Implementation). Sagir Balarabe Musa joins the team as Special Adviser (Human Capital Development).

“The Kaduna State Government has announced the appointments of eight Special Advisers to Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

“Many of the Special Advisers are reappointed to their first-term roles, while one is joining the team afresh. The appointees are as follows:

  • Aisha Dikko​​​Legal Matters
  • Muyiwa Adekeye​​Media & Communication
  • Dr.Salamatu Isah​​Economic Matters
  • Martins Akumazi​​Project Implementation and Result Delivery
  • Dr. Ayo Adedokun​Conflict Resolution
  • Hadiza Muazu​​Inter-Governmental Relations
  • Mary Olarerin​​Programme Monitoring & Evaluation
  • Sagir Balarabe Musa​Human Capital Development

“The Special Advisers on Human Capital Development and Programme Monitoring and Evaluation will be based in the Deputy Governor’s Office. The Adviser on Project Implementation and Results Delivery will operate from the office of the Secretary to the State Government.” the statement said.

