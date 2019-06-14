NEWS
Emir Of Gwandu Flags Off Sickle Cell Awareness Campaign
BY YAHYA SARKI ,
Ahead of June 18 World Sickle Day, the emir of Gwandu and the chairman Kebbi State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar has flagged off sickle cell awareness and sensitization campaign at Gwandu Emirate Model Primary School in Birnin Kebbi, yesterday.
The royal father while commending Kebbi Sickle Cell Association ( KESCA) for targeting primary school children with vital information on sickle cell, also appealed to all stakeholders including the government to as sist in the provision of free drugs to the sickle carriers in order to ameliorate their suffering. “Sickle cell is very excruciating to the patients and a big burden to the family of the carrier.
I appeal to all stakeholders and government to come in and assist just as KESCA is doing because of the cost of the drugs,” he said. The emir was represented by the Galadima of Gwandu, Alhaji Ibrahim. Speaking to newsmen shortly after the event, the coordinator of KESCA, Hajiya Hadiza Yahaya Shantali called for collaborated effort by stakeholders to assist the sickle cell carriers in Kebbi. She said KESCA would be willing to collaborate with NGOs, corporate organisations, government and public-spirited individuals in the society to help the sickle cell carriers.
“For us to catch them young, we have to go to schools so that we can educate them to know about sickle cell disorder and the importance of genetic counseling,” she said. According to her 25 per cent of people in Kebbi are carriers of sickle cell disorder and that KESCA was targeting 2020 for total eradication of sickle cell. She however lamented that issue of mobility and funds have been the major challenges of the organization.
MOST READ
Emir Of Gwandu Flags Off Sickle Cell Awareness Campaign
BY YAHYA SARKI , Ahead of June 18 World Sickle Day, the emir of Gwandu and the chairman Kebbi State...
Enough Water Intake Antidote To Kidney Stone – Physician
Dr Okezie Emenike, a Medical Doctor at a private hospital in Abuja, says adequate intake of water can help to...
Niger Gov Appoints First Female HoS, SGF, CoS
BY ABU NMODU, Two weeks into his second tenure, the governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has approved...
India To Impose Retaliatory Tariffs On Over 20 U.S. Products
India has imposed retaliatory tariffs on over 20 products imported from the U.S., a government official said on Friday, after...
Kwara Guber: Tribunal Adjourns Till Today Over WAEC Subpoena
BY OLADIPO MAGAJI, Kwara State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal yesterday adjourned to Friday (today) to enable a representative of the...
AFCON 2019: Don’t Underestimate Any Team, Ojekunle Warns Rohr
BY OLAWALE AYENI, Ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON) in Egypt, United Kingdom-based Nigeria soccer coach, Folabi...
Unavailability Of Documents Stall Forgery Trial Of Obasanjo’s In-law
The unavailability of documents from the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has stalled the forgery trial of John Abebe, the younger...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Flash In The Pan: Politicians Who Left The Stage In Their Prime
- BUSINESS10 hours ago
FG Issues Final Order To MultiChoice On Tariff Review
- NEWS11 hours ago
Coalition Knocks Obasanjo, GEJ Over Inciting Comments
- POLITICS10 hours ago
Former EFCC Staff Emerges Adamawa Speaker
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Atiku, PDP Asking For Server We Don’t Have – INEC
- COLUMNS10 hours ago
Amaechi’s Train Ride For $2b Silence
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Insecurity: Herdsmen Blame Northern Govs, Give Conditions For Peace
- NEWS23 hours ago
Iran’s Supreme Leader Rules Out Negotiations With U.S.