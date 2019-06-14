Emir Of Gwandu Flags Off Sickle Cell Awareness Campaign

BY YAHYA SARKI ,

Ahead of June 18 World Sickle Day, the emir of Gwandu and the chairman Kebbi State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar has flagged off sickle cell awareness and sensitization campaign at Gwandu Emirate Model Primary School in Birnin Kebbi, yesterday.

The royal father while commending Kebbi Sickle Cell Association ( KESCA) for targeting primary school children with vital information on sickle cell, also appealed to all stakeholders including the government to as sist in the provision of free drugs to the sickle carriers in order to ameliorate their suffering. “Sickle cell is very excruciating to the patients and a big burden to the family of the carrier.

I appeal to all stakeholders and government to come in and assist just as KESCA is doing because of the cost of the drugs,” he said. The emir was represented by the Galadima of Gwandu, Alhaji Ibrahim. Speaking to newsmen shortly after the event, the coordinator of KESCA, Hajiya Hadiza Yahaya Shantali called for collaborated effort by stakeholders to assist the sickle cell carriers in Kebbi. She said KESCA would be willing to collaborate with NGOs, corporate organisations, government and public-spirited individuals in the society to help the sickle cell carriers.

“For us to catch them young, we have to go to schools so that we can educate them to know about sickle cell disorder and the importance of genetic counseling,” she said. According to her 25 per cent of people in Kebbi are carriers of sickle cell disorder and that KESCA was targeting 2020 for total eradication of sickle cell. She however lamented that issue of mobility and funds have been the major challenges of the organization.