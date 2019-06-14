NEWS
Ex-Minister Bags Uniabuja Honorary Doctorate Degree
By MOSES ORJIME, Abuja
The University of Abuja has awarded former Minister of State , Foreign Affairs, Mrs Salamatu Hussaini Suleiman an honorary doctorate degree.
A letter from the university signed by the Vice Chancellor, Prof M. U Adikwu said the award is for her enormous contributions to education, peace, unity and progress of the country.
The Kebbi born lawyer has also served as ECOWAS Commissioner , Political Affairs , Peace and security, board member of several organisations and has contributed to the lives of other many Nigerians through her Alkali Hussaini Foundation.
Suleiman who was also a Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development from 2008 to 2010 will be conferred with the degree tomorrow (Saturday) during the convocation ceremony and lecture at the University of Abuja main campus.
There will also be conferment of first degrees, postgraduate diplomas and higher degrees during the ceremony.
The university will also be organising a pre-convocation lecture titled ‘Dealing with ‘Terra Non Firma’: Thoughts and Requisite Actions on Earth tremors in Abuja FCT and Nigeria in general’. Emeritus Professor of Geology , Prof Kalu Onuoha will be the guest lecturer.
MOST READ
Ex-Minister Bags Uniabuja Honorary Doctorate Degree
By MOSES ORJIME, Abuja The University of Abuja has awarded former Minister of State , Foreign Affairs, Mrs Salamatu Hussaini...
Former EFCC Staff Emerges Adamawa Speaker
By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola Former staff member of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and member representing Uba/Gaya state...
Impeached Speaker Emerges Leader Of Jigawa 7th Assembly
By Muh’d Zangina Kura, Dutse Member representing Jahun constituency in Jigawa State House of Assembly, Idris Garba Jahun, who was...
AMAC To Build School For The Gifted
By Blessing Bature, Abuja The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has performed the ground breaking for the establishment of School...
Police Arrest 3 Hoodlums For Disrupting Masquerade Festival
BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan Oyo State Police Command yesterday said that it have arrested three suspected hoodlums for disrupting Egungun...
Emir Of Gwandu Applauds Kaduna Electric, Charges Disco To Sustain Tempo
BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna The Emir of Gwandu and chairman Kebbi State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Muhammad Iliyasu Bashar has...
Polio Virus Detected In Makoko, Itire, Maracana Canals In Lagos
BY ODIRI UCHENUNU-IBEH, Lagos With Nigeria almost at the last stage of being declared a polio-free country, the Lagos state...
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS19 hours ago
New Senate President Performs First Assignment ,Swears In Okorocha
- HEALTH18 hours ago
Hepatitis B More Infectious Than HIV – Expert
- COLUMNS24 hours ago
Fulanisation And Islamisation: The Facts And The Fiction
- COVER STORIES4 hours ago
Flash In The Pan: Politicians Who Left The Stage In Their Prime
- NEWS18 hours ago
Finance Expert Becomes Adamawa Speaker
- NEWS20 hours ago
Eight Die In Multiple Car Crash Along Ibadan – Lagos Expressway
- NEWS4 hours ago
Coalition Knocks Obasanjo, GEJ Over Inciting Comments
- NEWS20 hours ago
Senate President Swears In Okorocha