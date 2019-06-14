Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Ex-Minister Bags Uniabuja Honorary Doctorate Degree

Published

1 min ago

on

By MOSES ORJIME, Abuja

The University of Abuja has awarded former Minister of State , Foreign  Affairs, Mrs Salamatu Hussaini Suleiman an honorary doctorate degree.

A letter from the university signed by the Vice Chancellor, Prof M. U Adikwu said the award is for her enormous contributions to education, peace, unity and progress of the country.

The Kebbi born lawyer has also served as  ECOWAS Commissioner , Political Affairs , Peace and security, board member of several organisations  and has contributed to the lives of  other  many Nigerians through her Alkali Hussaini Foundation.

Suleiman who was also a Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development from 2008 to 2010 will be conferred with the degree tomorrow (Saturday)  during the convocation ceremony and lecture at the University of Abuja main campus.

There will also be conferment of first degrees, postgraduate diplomas and higher degrees during the ceremony.

The university will also be organising a pre-convocation lecture titled ‘Dealing with ‘Terra Non Firma’: Thoughts and Requisite Actions on Earth tremors in Abuja FCT and Nigeria in general’. Emeritus Professor of Geology , Prof Kalu Onuoha will be the guest lecturer.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Click To Get NAFDAC Approved Natural Supplements That Reverse HIGH BP, PEPTIC ULCER, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION/ QUICK EJACULATION, EYES Problem, GLAUCOMA, ARTHRITIS, DIABETES, FIBROID, INFECTIONS
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Ex-Minister Bags Uniabuja Honorary Doctorate Degree

By MOSES ORJIME, Abuja The University of Abuja has awarded former Minister of State , Foreign  Affairs, Mrs Salamatu Hussaini...
POLITICS3 hours ago

Former EFCC Staff Emerges Adamawa Speaker

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola Former staff member of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and member representing Uba/Gaya state...
NEWS3 hours ago

Impeached Speaker Emerges Leader Of Jigawa 7th Assembly

By Muh’d Zangina Kura, Dutse Member representing Jahun constituency in Jigawa State House of Assembly, Idris Garba Jahun, who was...
NEWS3 hours ago

AMAC To Build School For The Gifted

By Blessing Bature, Abuja The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has performed the ground breaking for the establishment of School...
CRIME3 hours ago

Police Arrest 3 Hoodlums For Disrupting Masquerade Festival

BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan Oyo State Police Command yesterday said that it have arrested three suspected hoodlums for disrupting Egungun...
NEWS3 hours ago

Emir Of Gwandu Applauds Kaduna Electric, Charges Disco To Sustain Tempo

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna The Emir of Gwandu and chairman Kebbi State Council of Chiefs,  Alhaji Muhammad Iliyasu Bashar has...
HEALTH3 hours ago

Polio Virus Detected In Makoko, Itire, Maracana Canals In Lagos

BY ODIRI UCHENUNU-IBEH, Lagos With Nigeria almost at the last stage of being declared a polio-free country, the Lagos state...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: