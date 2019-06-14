Exploring The Visibility Of Enforcing Tobacco Control Regulations

The recently approved National Tobacco Control Regulation is no doubt, timely, even though smoking has cost thousands of families across the country, the loss of irreplaceable loved ones. In this report, ODIRI UCHENUNU-IBEH writes about the anticipated result of the new trend.

It is easy to spot smokers: you find them in road side shops, motor parks, abandoned buildings and canals, even in homes. These group of people have seen the advert that says they are liable to die young, but dying doesn’t mean as much as satisfying their urge does to them. It also does not matter to them, the lives of those they affect indirectly, with their habit and the pollution that comes with indulging it.

‘‘Before my father died of lung cancer in 2013, he advised us, his children, to never cultivate the habit of smoking,’’ says Joseph Okoro. According to Okoro, his father knew that smoking would kill him one day and at a time in his life, even struggled to stop but all to no avail because most of his friends were ‘chain smokers.’

“Though he is dead now, the effect of the smoking still lingers. My younger brother, who spent most of his time with my late father, became a passive smoker. When he kept coughing continuously, my mother took him to the hospital and that was when we discovered that he has a heart disease because he was constantly exposed to tobacco, that nearly cost him his life,” Okoro narrated.

According to reports, tobacco smoke contains over 7,000 chemicals, 250 of the chemicals are harmful and 69 of them poisonous enough to cause cancer of the lungs, mouth, nose, sinuses, esophagus, pharynx, larynx, liver, pancreas, stomach, kidney & ureters, bladder, colon and rectum, ovary, cervix and blood (acute myeloid leukemia).

‘‘For every 15 cigarettes smoked, there is a DNA change which could cause a cell in the body to become cancerous,’’ said Dr Ugonna Ajoku, the founder of CancerSpeaking, one of the humanitarian organisations whose focus is on the effect of smoking on society.

He went on to state that the number of years one spends smoking raises cancer risk strongly. “For instance, one pack a day for 40 years is worse than two packs a day for 20 years.”

Ajoku also noted that there is no safe tobacco product; whether smokeless tobacco, piper, cigars, shisha, bidis or crete’s, adding that if one quit smoking before age 40, the chances of death from smoking-related diseases reduces by about 90 per cent because the body starts to repair itself six hours after the last cigarette.

In the same vein, a research by the Tobacco Atlas revealed that tobacco harms the health, the treasury and the spirit of Nigerians and every year, more than 16,100 Nigerians are killed by tobacco-caused disease. In another report released in 2018, 17,500 deaths are recorded each year in Nigeria on account of smoking-related diseases, and prevalence rising at four per cent yearly. The report further indicated that with such alarming number, more than 25,000 children (10-14 years old) and 7,488,000 adults (15+ years old) continue to use tobacco each day. Complacency in the face of the tobacco epidemic insulates the tobacco industry in Nigeria and ensures that death toll of tobacco diseases will grow every year.

Although economic cost of smoking in Nigeria is not known, the organisation is of the view that total economic cost of smoking globally amounts to $2 trillion, when adjusted for 2016 purchasing power parity (PPP) and this includes direct costs related to healthcare expenditure and indirect costs related to loss in productivity due to early mortality and morbidity.

The combined revenue of the world’s six largest tobacco companies in 2016 was more than $346 billion, which is equal to 87 per cent of the Gross National Income of Nigeria. There were 4,736 metric tons of tobacco produced in Nigeria in 2014. However, tobacco growing is only a small fraction of agriculture in Nigeria, with only 0.01 per cent of agricultural land devoted to tobacco cultivation.

In terms of production, the report said 17.53 billion cigarettes was produced in Nigeria in 2016. Cigarette imports exceeded cigarette exports in Nigeria in 2016, which hurt the country’s trade balance.

Tackling the issue, Nigeria became a party to the World Health Organisation (WHO) Framework Convention on Tobacco Control on January 18, 2006.

In 2015, the federal government of Nigeria then drafted the National Tobacco Control Act which regulates all aspects of tobacco control including smoke free places, tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship, tobacco packaging and labeling, prevention of tobacco industry interference, tobacco product disclosures, the creation of a National Tobacco Control Committee, tobacco product sales, including prohibiting the sale of single sticks, among other areas.

According to the former minister of health, Prof Isaac Adewole, some of the regulations that must be implemented are the prohibition of the sale of tobacco products to and by anyone below age 18 and the ban of sale of cigarettes in single sticks.

“Smokeless tobacco shall be sold in a minimum of a pack of 30 grams and there should be a ban of sale or offer for sale or distribution of tobacco or tobacco products, through mail, internet, or other online devices.

“Prohibition of interference of tobacco industry in public health and related issues; prohibition of smoking in anywhere on the premises of a child care facility, educational facility, and healthcare facility.

“Other prohibited for smoking include playgrounds, amusement parks, plazas, public parks, stadia, public transport, restaurants’ bar, and other public gathering spaces.

“Prosecution of owner or manager of any of the places listed above who permits, encourages or fails to stop smoking in the above listed places, prohibition of tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship of any kind and there must be compliance with specified standards for content,” he said.

While efforts had been made in the past to address the threat, lack of enforcement of provisions of the Nigerian Tobacco Control Act (NTC), inadequate funding of National Tobacco Control Committee, poor regulation, lack of enforcement of provisions of the NTC Act, insufficient coordination and collaboration between government ministries, departments, agencies and strong tobacco industry interference at all levels have been deduced to be hindrances to effective tobacco control in Nigeria. However, with recent developments, there is hope that authorities would act more than they have talked.

When Joseph held that the Nigerian tobacco control regulations has been approved by the senate and House of Representatives recently, he was so happy.

“Finally, innocent Nigerians will no longer suffer as secondhand tobacco smokers. But it would be nice if government can fully implement the law. That would go a long way,” he said.

That is the same thinking with critical observers in the health sector. While the Nigerian tobacco control advocates have applauded the approval of the Draft National Tobacco Control Regulations by the Senate and House of Representatives as the most befitting health legacy of the eighth National Assembly, they have called for the enforcement of the Act.

The deputy executive director, Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN), Akinbode Oluwafemi, agrees that the approval of the draft of the Tobacco Control Regulations is a giant leap forward in the quest to reduce tobacco harms and getting the tobacco corporations accountable for their lethal products.

Although some of the provisions in the regulations are not as strong as tobacco control groups would have wanted, Oluwafemi said the approval was still a bold step that has elevated Nigeria in the group of nations that have ratified the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO-FCTC).

The coordinator, the Nigeria Tobacco Control Alliance, Oluseun Esan, on his part said the tobacco control community hails the much-awaited approval of the regulations which will roll back the tobacco industry onslaught on Nigerians, particularly kids that are wooed by the industry to replace a dying older generation of smokers.

Esan said it was worthy to mention that former president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki and former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, stood with Nigerians at the most decisive hour of their tenure, hence their names and those of the various committee members who made the approval of the regulations possible will be written in gold.

He however asked that the process of implimenting the regulations and commencement of enforcement by the relevant agencies of government should not be delayed.

“Only then can we say that we have begun to win the war against the harmful practice of tobacco smoking especially among youths in Nigeria.”