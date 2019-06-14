POLITICS
Former EFCC Staff Emerges Adamawa Speaker
By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola
Former staff member of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and member representing Uba/Gaya state constituency, Mr Aminu Iya Abbas (PDP), has emerged new speaker of Adamawa State House of Assembly.
Abbas emerged unopposed following his nomination by member representing Demsa state constituency, Mrs Kate Raymond Mamuno (PDP), and seconded by Japhet Kefas, member Gombi state constituency at the first plenary of the 7th Assembly, yesterday.
Abbas in his acceptance speech, assured that he would be mindful of the legislature and executive as independent arms of government.
He pledged to carry the opposition along, in his quest to restore the lost glory of the assembly.
The new speaker further said that the new assembly has jettisoned political differences and is ready to forge ahead for the progress of the state.
“We are mindful of ourselves that, we are two independent arms of government. We have played our games according to its rules, we are one legislature working for the benefit of the state. The opposition knew they don’t have the required numbers and they gave up the contest. People that were in the 5th Assembly, know we are transparent and honest and we will replicate same in the 7th Assembly,” he said.
Meanwhile, Makwando Pwamnakaino, member representing Numan state constituency was also elected deputy speaker of the House.
MOST READ
Former EFCC Staff Emerges Adamawa Speaker
By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola Former staff member of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and member representing Uba/Gaya state...
Impeached Speaker Emerges Leader Of Jigawa 7th Assembly
By Muh’d Zangina Kura, Dutse Member representing Jahun constituency in Jigawa State House of Assembly, Idris Garba Jahun, who was...
AMAC To Build School For The Gifted
By Blessing Bature, Abuja The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has performed the ground breaking for the establishment of School...
Police Arrest 3 Hoodlums For Disrupting Masquerade Festival
BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan Oyo State Police Command yesterday said that it have arrested three suspected hoodlums for disrupting Egungun...
Emir Of Gwandu Applauds Kaduna Electric, Charges Disco To Sustain Tempo
BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna The Emir of Gwandu and chairman Kebbi State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Muhammad Iliyasu Bashar has...
Polio Virus Detected In Makoko, Itire, Maracana Canals In Lagos
BY ODIRI UCHENUNU-IBEH, Lagos With Nigeria almost at the last stage of being declared a polio-free country, the Lagos state...
2019 Hajj: Intending Pilgrims To Undergo Compulsory Medical Screening
BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI, Abuja The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (MPWB) has said all intending pilgrims for...
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS17 hours ago
New Senate President Performs First Assignment ,Swears In Okorocha
- NEWS22 hours ago
Adeleke: PDP Under Fire Over Expulsion Of Litigants
- HEALTH15 hours ago
Hepatitis B More Infectious Than HIV – Expert
- COLUMNS21 hours ago
Fulanisation And Islamisation: The Facts And The Fiction
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Another Traditional Ruler Abducted In Katsina
- NEWS23 hours ago
North East Commission Takes Over PCNI
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Democracy Day: I Will Assemble A Strong Team – PMB
- NEWS23 hours ago
Oyo Masquerades Defy Olubadan’s Directive