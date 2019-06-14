Connect with us
Advertise With Us

POLITICS

Former EFCC Staff Emerges Adamawa Speaker

Published

1 min ago

on

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Former staff member of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and member representing Uba/Gaya state constituency, Mr Aminu Iya Abbas (PDP), has emerged new speaker of Adamawa State House of Assembly.

Abbas emerged unopposed following his nomination by member representing Demsa state constituency, Mrs Kate Raymond Mamuno (PDP), and seconded by Japhet Kefas, member Gombi state constituency at the first plenary of the 7th Assembly, yesterday.

Abbas in his acceptance speech, assured that he would be mindful of the legislature and executive as independent  arms of government.

He pledged to carry the opposition along, in his quest to restore the lost glory of the assembly.

The new speaker further said that the new assembly has jettisoned political differences and is ready to forge ahead for the progress of the state.

“We are mindful of ourselves that, we are two independent arms of government. We have played our games according to its rules, we are one legislature working for the benefit of the state. The opposition knew they don’t have the required numbers  and they gave up the contest. People that were in the 5th Assembly, know we are transparent and honest and we will replicate same in the 7th Assembly,” he said.

Meanwhile, Makwando   Pwamnakaino, member representing Numan state constituency was also elected deputy speaker of the House.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Click To Get NAFDAC Approved Natural Supplements That Reverse HIGH BP, PEPTIC ULCER, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION/ QUICK EJACULATION, EYES Problem, GLAUCOMA, ARTHRITIS, DIABETES, FIBROID, INFECTIONS
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

POLITICS1 min ago

Former EFCC Staff Emerges Adamawa Speaker

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola Former staff member of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and member representing Uba/Gaya state...
NEWS1 min ago

Impeached Speaker Emerges Leader Of Jigawa 7th Assembly

By Muh’d Zangina Kura, Dutse Member representing Jahun constituency in Jigawa State House of Assembly, Idris Garba Jahun, who was...
NEWS3 mins ago

AMAC To Build School For The Gifted

By Blessing Bature, Abuja The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has performed the ground breaking for the establishment of School...
CRIME5 mins ago

Police Arrest 3 Hoodlums For Disrupting Masquerade Festival

BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan Oyo State Police Command yesterday said that it have arrested three suspected hoodlums for disrupting Egungun...
NEWS17 mins ago

Emir Of Gwandu Applauds Kaduna Electric, Charges Disco To Sustain Tempo

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna The Emir of Gwandu and chairman Kebbi State Council of Chiefs,  Alhaji Muhammad Iliyasu Bashar has...
HEALTH36 mins ago

Polio Virus Detected In Makoko, Itire, Maracana Canals In Lagos

BY ODIRI UCHENUNU-IBEH, Lagos With Nigeria almost at the last stage of being declared a polio-free country, the Lagos state...
NEWS36 mins ago

2019 Hajj: Intending Pilgrims To Undergo Compulsory Medical Screening

BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI, Abuja The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (MPWB) has said all intending pilgrims for...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: