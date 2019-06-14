Former EFCC Staff Emerges Adamawa Speaker

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Former staff member of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and member representing Uba/Gaya state constituency, Mr Aminu Iya Abbas (PDP), has emerged new speaker of Adamawa State House of Assembly.

Abbas emerged unopposed following his nomination by member representing Demsa state constituency, Mrs Kate Raymond Mamuno (PDP), and seconded by Japhet Kefas, member Gombi state constituency at the first plenary of the 7th Assembly, yesterday.

Abbas in his acceptance speech, assured that he would be mindful of the legislature and executive as independent arms of government.

He pledged to carry the opposition along, in his quest to restore the lost glory of the assembly.

The new speaker further said that the new assembly has jettisoned political differences and is ready to forge ahead for the progress of the state.

“We are mindful of ourselves that, we are two independent arms of government. We have played our games according to its rules, we are one legislature working for the benefit of the state. The opposition knew they don’t have the required numbers and they gave up the contest. People that were in the 5th Assembly, know we are transparent and honest and we will replicate same in the 7th Assembly,” he said.

Meanwhile, Makwando Pwamnakaino, member representing Numan state constituency was also elected deputy speaker of the House.