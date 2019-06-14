POLITICS
Gov. Bello Meets Buhari In Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Bello, who declined comment on the meeting, however, vowed that he would get re-elected for another four years in office.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed Nov.16 for the conduct of governorship election in Kogi and Bayelsa.
The governor dismissed the assertion that he might not secure the governorship ticket of All Progressives Congress (APC) for the election due to internal crisis in the state.
“I am the governor today and Insha Allah, l will return back as the governor for another four years, after the Nov. 16 election.
As for the ticket, the analogy is that the tenant cannot send the landlord out of his house.
“`So, APC in Kogi state was rebuilt by me, after the good job done by our late leader, His Excellency, Alhaji Abubakar Audu. After his demise, l came, rebuilt it from the scratch to what it is today.
“That is evident in the last outing of the party where we had 25/25, in the State House of Assembly.
We also won 7 out of the 9 contested positions in the House of Representatives and two out of the three Senate seats in the Senate.
“So, anybody that is making such noise does not disturb me because, in market place, noise is allowed.
You know, Kogi politics is the loudest. So, people must make noise and you can’t stop that,’’ he said.
Bello added that he is confident of winning not only the APC primary ticket, but the state governorship election on Nov. 16.
“l am very good with my party men from the local government to the national level. They know that l am the leader of the party in my state.
“I have built it and it is very strong. Anytime, any day, we will win elections in landslide. That l am going to win in the primaries is given by the grace of God, by which ever means, direct or indirect.
“Secondly, in the November governorship election, we are not just talking of wining, we are looking at the margins.
The margin is going to be such that whoever comes far second, will be discouraged from go to court.
MOST READ
Gov. Bello Meets Buhari In Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja....
25 WDC Members From 4 LGAs Receive Training On Mental Health
As part of federal government efforts to sensitize people about mental illnesses and how to manage them, 25 ward development...
Use Nollywood Platform To Promote Peace, Prosperity, Gen. Buratai Charges AGN
Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, has urged the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) to use...
NFGCS, ASVAN Partners To Boost Informal Sector
The Association of Skilled and Vocational Artisans of Nigeria (ASVAN) in partnership with Nigeria Farmers Group and Cooperative Society (NFGCS)...
Fed University Of Technology, Ogoja Bill Ready For PMB’s Assent
The bill for an Act for the establishment of a Federal University of Technology, Ogoja sponsored by the Member representing...
Rename Yola Int’l Airport To Saleh Michika Int’l Airport, FG Urged
The Family of the first civilian Governor of Adamawa State, Saleh Michika has called on the federal government to also...
CCD Engages PWDs On Anti-Corruption Crusade In Kaduna State
The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) has extended her consultations with organizations of persons with disabilities in the North-West...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Flash In The Pan: Politicians Who Left The Stage In Their Prime
- BUSINESS13 hours ago
FG Issues Final Order To MultiChoice On Tariff Review
- NEWS13 hours ago
Coalition Knocks Obasanjo, GEJ Over Inciting Comments
- POLITICS12 hours ago
Former EFCC Staff Emerges Adamawa Speaker
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Atiku, PDP Asking For Server We Don’t Have – INEC
- COLUMNS12 hours ago
Amaechi’s Train Ride For $2b Silence
- NEWS3 hours ago
Niger Gov Appoints First Female HoS, SGF, CoS
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Insecurity: Herdsmen Blame Northern Govs, Give Conditions For Peace