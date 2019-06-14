Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Greece Intercepts Yacht With 77 Migrants On Board, Arrests 2

Published

19 mins ago

on

The Greek coastguard on Friday said it has intercepted a boat with 77 migrants on board and detained two suspected smugglers.

“The yacht, flying a Turkish flag, was apparently en route to Italy when stopped on Thursday,’’ a coastguard officer told dpa in Athens.

Thousands of people attempt to cross the Mediterranean every month with the help of smugglers in search of refuge and a better life in Europe.

While the goal is often wealthier countries further north, many end up languishing in migrant camps in Greece and Italy.

According to the latest UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) figures, 15,500 arrivals have been registered on Greece’s Aegean islands since the start of the year and there are around 60,000 refugees and migrants currently stranded in Greece.

 

NAN

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Click To Get NAFDAC Approved Natural Supplements That Reverse HIGH BP, PEPTIC ULCER, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION/ QUICK EJACULATION, EYES Problem, GLAUCOMA, ARTHRITIS, DIABETES, FIBROID, INFECTIONS
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS19 mins ago

Greece Intercepts Yacht With 77 Migrants On Board, Arrests 2

The Greek coastguard on Friday said it has intercepted a boat with 77 migrants on board and detained two suspected...
NEWS32 mins ago

Illegal Refining: Delta Sate Police Destroys Diesel, Kerosene In Warri

The Nigeria Police, Warri, Area Command on Friday destroyed unquantified Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO) and Kerosene suspected to be illegally...
NEWS4 hours ago

Ex-Minister Bags Uniabuja Honorary Doctorate Degree

By MOSES ORJIME, Abuja The University of Abuja has awarded former Minister of State , Foreign  Affairs, Mrs Salamatu Hussaini...
POLITICS7 hours ago

Former EFCC Staff Emerges Adamawa Speaker

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola Former staff member of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and member representing Uba/Gaya state...
NEWS7 hours ago

Impeached Speaker Emerges Leader Of Jigawa 7th Assembly

By Muh’d Zangina Kura, Dutse Member representing Jahun constituency in Jigawa State House of Assembly, Idris Garba Jahun, who was...
NEWS7 hours ago

AMAC To Build School For The Gifted

By Blessing Bature, Abuja The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has performed the ground breaking for the establishment of School...
CRIME7 hours ago

Police Arrest 3 Hoodlums For Disrupting Masquerade Festival

BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan Oyo State Police Command yesterday said that it have arrested three suspected hoodlums for disrupting Egungun...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: