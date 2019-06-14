Impeached Speaker Emerges Leader Of Jigawa 7th Assembly

By Muh’d Zangina Kura, Dutse

Member representing Jahun constituency in Jigawa State House of Assembly, Idris Garba Jahun, who was previously impeached as speaker, has emerged speaker of the state’s 7th House of Assembly.

Idris was nominated by the member representing Kanya state constituency, Usman Haladu and also seconded by member representing Hadejia state constituency, Hon Abubakar Sadiq.

The speaker Hon Idris was elected unopposed to lead the assembly during the house’s inauguration held yesterday.

This is the third time Hon Idris was elected as speaker of the house, starting from 2015, but impeached in 3rd January 2017. He was also reelected in 9th May 2019.

In his acceptance speech, Hon Idris Garba thanked all the members for finding him worthy to preside over the affairs of the house, and promised to provide purposeful leadership that will create enabling environment for them to discharge their legislative functions effectively.

Hon Suleiman Musa Kadara was also elected as deputy speaker after the member representing Birnin Kudu state constituency, Hon Sirajo Muhammad Kantoga, nominated him.

Jigawa State House of Assembly is 100 per cent controlled by All Progressives Congress (APC) with no single seat won by any opposition party.