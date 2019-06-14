Increasing Rate Of STIs In The Midst Of Declining Condom Use

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are diseases passed from an infected partner to another when the two have unprotected sex. These infections, numerous in their number, continue to plague innocent people even with the option of condoms as a way of protection. Why this is the case, especially among young people, is what VICTOR OKEKE queries in this report.

The 2019 World Health Organisation’s data on Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) says that more than one million STIs are acquired every day. Each year, there is an estimated 357 million new infections with one of four STIs: chlamydia (131 million), gonorrhea (78 million), syphilis (5.6 million) and trichomoniasis (143 million).

The WHO adds that more than 500 million people are living with genital HSV (herpes) infection. At any point in time, more than 290 million women have an HPV infection, one of the most common STIs.

Gonorrhea is the most prevalent STI in Nigeria. In fact, an earlier report by the WHO found Lagos to have the highest gonorrhea rate in the world. Recent surveys report gonorrhea prevalence to be as high as 28.1 per cent.

A study by Bibiana Nonye Egenti of University of Abuja Teaching Hospital on the profile of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) among students of tertiary educational institutions in Abuja, shows that the overall prevalence of STIs among students in tertiary institutions in the FCT was 70.60 per cent.

The study adds that 59.28 per cent of the students had discharges while 11.38 per cent presented with genital ulcers.

The prevailing STIs harboured by students were Candidiasis, 40.70 per cent; Trichomoniasis, 4.70 per cent; post-ubertal gonorrhea 2.99 per cent; chlamydia infection, 10.79 per cent; syphilis 2.40 per cent; chancroid, 2.40 per cent and Herpes, 3.50 per cent. All the students with candidiasis and trichomoniasis were females, while 80 per cent of students with gonorrhea were males.

A similar study by Dr Ifeanyi Obiajuru of the Faculty of Medicine, Imo State Owerri, on the prevalence of STIs among post –primary and tertiary school students in Imo State shows that out of 2,654 post-primary school students aged 11–25years, 371 (13.98 per cent) were infected with STDs – (gonorrhea, trichomoniasis, syphilis, HIV, genital chlamydia and candidiasis) while 629 (17.16 per cent) out of 3,666 tertiary school students aged 16 – 40 years, were infected with the same group of STDs.

Sex related prevalence study showed that 220 (17.67 per cent) females and 198 (14.05 per cent) male post – primary school pupils and 493 (21.76 per cent) females and 230 (16.41 per cent) males from tertiary schools were infected with sexually transmitted infections.

Age – related prevalence study showed that 130 (7.3 per cent) pupils aged 11 – 20 years and 288 (32.69 per cent) pupils aged 21 – 25 years from post – primary schools and 180 (15.97 per cent) respondents aged 16 to 20 years, 279 (15.68 per cent) respondents aged 21 to 30 years and 191 (25.13 per cent) respondents aged 31 years and above from tertiary schools, were infected with sexually transmitted infections.

In a cross-sectional study by Professor Peter Aboyeji on the prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases among pregnant women in Ilorin, Kwara State, 230 pregnant women attending the antenatal clinic of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Ilorin, from January 2000 to December 2000, 114 (49.4 per cent) of the subjects harboured various agents including syphilis, gonorrhea and Candida.

Another study on knowledge, sources of information and risk factors for STIs among secondary school youths in Zaria, Northern Nigeria by Alhaji A. Aliyu and Tukur Dahiru of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State, involved a total of 1768 students from SS1 and 2 between the ages of 10-30 with a mean age out of which 77.7 per cent were Muslims. 56 per cent of the youths reported to have two or more boy or girlfriends and 30 per cent had sexual relations.

Generally, knowledge on STIs was good as all the respondents knew the symptoms of STIs but only 75.4 per cent knew correctly how the diseases are transmitted. This knowledge was significantly associated with class of students, place of treatment, and religious teaching.

Eleven per cent reported having an STI in the past. A majority of respondents were engaged in risky sexual behaviour as only 16.2 per cent use condom as a preventive measure and majority (52.8 per cent) go to government hospitals for treatment of acquired STI.

The truth is that STIs are among the most common acute conditions in the world and there are over 30 infections that can be transmitted sexually. They are adding to the global health burden, increasing healthcare expenditure while leaving victims devastated.

They also have serious consequences beyond the immediate impact of the infection itself. STIs like herpes and syphilis can increase the risk of HIV acquisition three-fold or more.

Mother-to-child transmission of STIs can result in stillbirth, neonatal death, low-birth-weight and prematurity, sepsis, pneumonia, neonatal conjunctivitis and congenital deformities. Over 900 000 pregnant women were infected with syphilis resulting in approximately 350 000 adverse birth outcomes including stillbirth in 2012.

Human papillomavirus (HPV), the most common sexually transmitted infection causes 528, 000 cases of cervical cancer and 266, 000 cervical cancer deaths each year. Gonorrhea and chlamydia are major causes of pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) and infertility in women.

Well, at the heart of contracting any of these infections is risky sexual behaviour. That young people engage in risk-taking behaviour will be a surprise to no one, of course, but what is interesting is that such behaviours are seen even in those who are matured and responsible in other parts of their lives. They are working class people who pay their rent and bills, sometimes support family members and mentor young ones – but responsible contraception use seems to be a stumbling block. They don’t have the excuse of a lack of education to fall back on.

Some even claim that the 20s and 30s are a meal ticket for unprotected sex. The increase in risky sex among this age group led American journalist, Ann Friedman, to describe them as the ‘pull-out generation.’

Pulling out seems to be something that occurred accidentally or due to poor organisation. Penny Barber, area director for Sexual Health Service, Brook, in the UK, said: “Typically we hear that young people have unprotected sex because they ran out of condoms or pills, or they had too much to drink.”

According to the Family Planning Association, there is scant research on modern use of coitus interrupts (which they describe as “the oldest form of birth control practiced today”), but a study conducted by Duke University last year found that 31 per cent of young women in America, aged between 15 and 24, had relied on the withdrawal method at least once.

However, experts say that condoms provide effective protection against STIs but many people choose not to use them – around 15 per cent of under-25s reported having unprotected sex with two or more partners in the last year.

The most commonly given reason for not suing condom is the impact on sexual pleasure and intimacy. Pleasure is of course a very important part of sex, so anything that is perceived to interfere with it is bound to be viewed negatively.

Some also argue that young people don’t use condoms because they are not scared of contracting STIs anymore. Today, the majority of common STIs, including chlamydia and gonorrhea, can be cured with antibiotics, while HIV can be managed and those who contract it can expect to live 20 years longer than was the case in 2000.

While this idea makes sense, the evidence supporting it is mixed. Research has shown people’s beliefs about the seriousness of non-HIV STIs are not related to their behaviour, suggesting that it doesn’t make any difference whether people think STIs are serious or not: they are still likely to put themselves at risk. This is despite the fact that, if left untreated, they can cause complications such as infertility.

Fear of HIV, on the other hand, may well influence behaviour. The problem is that many people may not feel at risk of catching it. One study showed heterosexual people who were at high risk of STIs and HIV underestimated that risk and many didn’t use condoms. This suggests that young people’s decision to use a condom or not may depend on whether they think they are at risk of an STI rather than how severe they think the consequences are.

Also, getting caught in the “heat of the moment” is a commonly cited barrier to condom use and experiments have shown that sexual arousal in men reduces their ability to make decisions.

So what can we do to change this situation? According to Rosie Webster, a research associate in Digital Health and Sexual Health at the University College London, previous educational programmes have often focused on the danger of unprotected sex. But evidence suggests that scaring people, in particular those who feel unable to change their behaviour, can just cause them to become defensive.

“The fact that perceived loss of sexual pleasure appears to be the fundamental reason most people don’t use condoms highlights how important it is to address the positive aspects of sex, rather than solely focusing on the negative consequences. Finding a way to enhance sexual pleasure with condom, or at least change beliefs about pleasure, is important. This could be as simple as improving actual sensation with condoms, from recommending thinner designs to revolutionary new materials such as grapheme. Alternatively, it could involve persuading people that safe sex can be good sex.”

The WHO suggests that counselling and behavioural interventions offer primary prevention against STIs (including HIV), as well as against unintended pregnancies.

In addition, counselling can improve people’s ability to recognise the symptoms of STIs and increase the likelihood they will seek care or encourage a sexual partner to do so. Unfortunately, lack of public awareness, lack of training of health workers and long-standing, widespread stigma around STIs, remain barriers to greater and more effective use of these interventions.