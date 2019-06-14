INEC Seeks TO Partner NAWOJ On Voter Education

By Ruth Tene Natsa, Abuja

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), FCT, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has called on the National Association of Women Journalist (NAWOJ) FCT to help partner with the commission towards promoting voter education within the FCT.

The INEC REC further charged the association to help build the capacity of women and youths in the FCT and enhance their participation in in voting and general participation in politics.

Speaking when he received a delegation of the NAWOJ, FCT led by the Chairperson, Comrade Stella Okoh-Esene, he stressed that women should not look at themselves as an isolated group where they have to beg Women also are known to be fighters, so they can also vie for positions and contest they don’t have to beg, there is no reason why women cannot occupy and win elections.