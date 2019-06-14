Connect with us
KEDCO Flags-off JTF To Protect Energy Installation, Equipment

In its determination to protect electricity installation and equipment, the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) yesterday flagged off a Joint Task Force (JTF) comprising officers of the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Security (DSS) and the Civil Defence for Katsina State power distribution zone. Speaking at the launch, the chief executive of KEDCO, Alhaji Jemilu Isyaku, said the move is necessitated by the desire to stem the activities of vandal which could crippled power distribution in the country without urgent intervention of dedicated security personnel.

Isyaku, who decried the loss of equipment and material valued at N150million, by the company in Kano within two months in 2016 to vandals as highly unacceptable, disclosed that the JTF was mandated to arrest and prosecute suspected criminal elements and also fight illegal power connection.

He said the DisCos will provide the logistics for the task force to discharge its duties efficiently, while appealing to the officers and men to make the menace of vandals a thing of the past. In his remarks, the Katsina State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sanusi Buba, represented by the Divisional Police Officer of Sabongari Police Station, SP Iliyasu Ibrahim, assured that the task force would do its best to protect KEDCO installations and equipment, saying it is their constitutional responsibility to protect lives and property.

The Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumin Kabir Usman, represented by Magajin Garin Katsina, Alhaji Aminu Abdulmumin, disclosed that the traditional institution had set up different committees at district and ward levels to complement the efforts of the JTF.

