Lagos To Partner FG On Prison Decongestion

BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said his administration will work with the state’s judiciary and the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to problem of prison congestion, saying the issue has become be a major challenge to the state’s justice system.

The governor stated this on Thursday after swearing in the new acting Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba.

Sanwo-Olu said, “The current situation where over 70 percent of inmates in our prisons constitute awaiting trials is not acceptable as it is not a reflection of an efficient justice delivery system. We will also not hesitate to do whatever is required to sustain the ongoing reform in the judicial sector so the desired result of ensuring that the wheel of justice rolls as fast as it could, will be achieved.”

The governor further stated that his administration will embark on the review of the state’s judiciary, noting that the three arms of government must form a synergy for the development of the state.

The governor who also promised to continue with judicial reforms in the state, added that, ‘‘We are all partners in progress. We must continue to work together to deliver the good for the teeming Lagos populace. This is what governance is all about.’’

While congratulating the new acting Chief Judge, Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed confidence in his capacity to continue on the path of progress that has been created in the state judiciary since the beginning of the fourth republic.

‘’I have absolute confidence in your ability and capacity to sustain and improve on the enviable reputation which the Lagos State Judiciary has built for itself over the years, particularly since 1999 under the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. During the tenure of that administration, a solid foundation was laid through the introduction and implementation of critical reforms and initiatives that are aimed at building a judicial system that is efficient, reliable and courageous to uphold the fundamental principles and ideals of equity, fairness, natural justice and the rule of law.’’