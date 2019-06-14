Connect with us
NEWS

Lalong: A Wise, Timely Choice By NSGF – Jirgi

BY ANKELI EMMANUEL,

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC)  2015 Presidential Campaign Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Jirgir, has hailed the emergence of the Plateau state governor, Simon Bako Lalong, as new chairman of the Northern State Governors Forum (NSGF). Jirgi, who is the Managing Director of Triple Cee Media, further described the choice as not only wise but timely, adding that it is one of the most commendable decisions ever taken in recent times.

According to him, “The choice of Lalong, from the North-Central zone is a critical indicator that the North has overcome the artificial ethnic and religious misunderstanding that had hampered its unity for too long. “Lalong’s choice is a clear signal that the northern intellectuals, professionals, elders and the political elites are resisting the artificial divisions and are closing ranks for the general progress of the region.

“Except those whose personal wealth and personal ambition remain tied to the continuation of decay and destruction of the region, Northern Christians and Muslims are appearing to be closing the religious divide, with the choice of Lalong as new NSGF chairman,” Jirgi said

