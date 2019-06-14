SPORTS
Lampard, Good Replacement For Sarri – Drogba
Didier Drogba has given his endorsement to Frank Lampard as he says his former team-mate is ready to manage Chelsea despite only one year of experience with Derby County. Nicknamed the King of Stamford Bridge, the former Blues striker has given his endorsement to his fellow legend to manage his old club The legendary striker lined up alongside Lampard to great success at Stamford Bridge, earning a host of honours from the Champions League to the Premier League in the most glorious era in the club’s history.
Lampard’s 211 goals mark him out as the all-time top-scorer for the club and he is tipped as the leading candidate to replace Maurizio Sarri, who is set to leave the club for Juventus in his native Italy in the near future. Drogba knows Lampard as well as anyone and he believes his success at Derby shows he is ready to manage the club where they both made their names.
“I think it is a very good option for the club,” Drogba said at Stamford Bridge. “He has done well with Derby, you know, taking the team to the play-off final and I think it is a very good option for the club.” There has been discussion whether Lampard, after just one season in charge of a club, is ready for the pressure of the Chelsea job.
But Drobga dismissed those concerns, believing if the former midfielder believes himself prepared, that is what matters. “So he is never going to be ready, then? Does he have to wait until he is 40 or 50 to be ready? I think it depends on your experience and depends on your desire to succeed and do it. If he feels ready I don’t think it is too early.” Drogba’s return to Stamford Bridge comes as he prepares to play in the high-profile Soccer Aid charity match for Unicef. His Rest of the World XI will face an English team, pitting the likes of Drogba and Essien against John Terry and Joe Cole.
MOST READ
AFCON 2019: Don’t Underestimate Any Team, Ojekunle Warns Rohr
BY OLAWALE AYENI, Ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON) in Egypt, United Kingdom-based Nigeria soccer coach, Folabi...
Unavailability Of Documents Stall Forgery Trial Of Obasanjo’s In-law
The unavailability of documents from the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has stalled the forgery trial of John Abebe, the younger...
Police Arrest 13 Suspected Criminals In Osun
The Police Command in Osun on Friday, said it had arrested 13 persons suspected to be involved in violent crimes...
KEDCO Flags-off JTF To Protect Energy Installation, Equipment
In its determination to protect electricity installation and equipment, the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) yesterday flagged off a Joint...
PCN Seals 231 Illegal Facilities In Nasarawa State
Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed 231 drug dispensing facilities in Nasarawa State over illegal practices. Mr Stephen Esumobi,...
Disappeared Activists’ Son Found 40 Years After
A man whose parents were abducted by Argentinean secret service agents in 1977 has been reunited with his biological family....
Saudi Intercepts Drones From Yemen Rebels Amid Escalation
Saudi Air Defence on Friday intercepted and shot down five drones launched by Yemen’s Iran-linked rebels targeting the kingdom amid...
MOST POPULAR
- HEALTH24 hours ago
Hepatitis B More Infectious Than HIV – Expert
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Flash In The Pan: Politicians Who Left The Stage In Their Prime
- NEWS24 hours ago
Finance Expert Becomes Adamawa Speaker
- NEWS10 hours ago
Coalition Knocks Obasanjo, GEJ Over Inciting Comments
- BUSINESS9 hours ago
FG Issues Final Order To MultiChoice On Tariff Review
- POLITICS9 hours ago
Former EFCC Staff Emerges Adamawa Speaker
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Atiku, PDP Asking For Server We Don’t Have – INEC
- COLUMNS9 hours ago
Amaechi’s Train Ride For $2b Silence