Lampard, Good Replacement For Sarri – Drogba

Didier Drogba has given his endorsement to Frank Lampard as he says his former team-mate is ready to manage Chelsea despite only one year of experience with Derby County. Nicknamed the King of Stamford Bridge, the former Blues striker has given his endorsement to his fellow legend to manage his old club The legendary striker lined up alongside Lampard to great success at Stamford Bridge, earning a host of honours from the Champions League to the Premier League in the most glorious era in the club’s history.

Lampard’s 211 goals mark him out as the all-time top-scorer for the club and he is tipped as the leading candidate to replace Maurizio Sarri, who is set to leave the club for Juventus in his native Italy in the near future. Drogba knows Lampard as well as anyone and he believes his success at Derby shows he is ready to manage the club where they both made their names.

“I think it is a very good option for the club,” Drogba said at Stamford Bridge. “He has done well with Derby, you know, taking the team to the play-off final and I think it is a very good option for the club.” There has been discussion whether Lampard, after just one season in charge of a club, is ready for the pressure of the Chelsea job.

But Drobga dismissed those concerns, believing if the former midfielder believes himself prepared, that is what matters. “So he is never going to be ready, then? Does he have to wait until he is 40 or 50 to be ready? I think it depends on your experience and depends on your desire to succeed and do it. If he feels ready I don’t think it is too early.” Drogba’s return to Stamford Bridge comes as he prepares to play in the high-profile Soccer Aid charity match for Unicef. His Rest of the World XI will face an English team, pitting the likes of Drogba and Essien against John Terry and Joe Cole.