Light Beams On Nasarawa’s Abandoned Farin Ruwa Eco-Tourism Project

From local to state and even federal government, abandoned projects are scattered all over Nigeria. These structures which ordinarily should contribute to economic and social advancement, become eyesores that only stand to breed the nuisance that thrive under their shadows. In this report, DANJUMA JOSEPH, takes a look at the Farin Ruwa water falls in Nasarawa State.

The number of abandoned projects in Nigeria is so alarming it has become a great concern to many well-meaning citizens who desire to see such projects completed.

One of such numerous abandoned projects is the Farin Ruwa eco-tourism project, located in Nasarawa state and initiated by the state’s first civilian governor, Abdullahi Adamu.

At the time, the governor’s intention was to harness the potentials of Farin Ruwa Waterfall, a natural source of water located in the state, to generate electricity and encourage tourism. To make this happen, in 2004, he awarded a contract for the construction of choice guest chalets with the hope of establishing a state-of-the-art tourist site, but he was not able to see the project to completion before he left office in 2007.

Before awarding the contract, he inaugurated a technical committee on the Independent Hydro-electric power project to understudy the possibility of establishing a hydroelectric power project at the Farin Ruwa waterfalls.

Adamu, used the occasion to lament the very unstable and insufficient nature of power from the national Electric Power Authority (NEPA), complaining that this was hindering the industrial development of the state.

The project, however, encountered a hic-up because of contractual crisis between the state government and Yoojin Engineering Nigeria Limited (YENL), the firm that was initially awarded the contract to see it to completion.

The contract was awarded at the initial contract sum of N5.4 billion, with a completion period of 36 months, but due to technical problems associated with the citing the project and price fluctuation, the contract sum was later reviewed and raised to N6.1 billion.

Yoojin’s performance however, did not meet government’s expectation when the second civilian governor, Late Aliyu Akwe Doma, took over from Adamu in 2007.

This led to the termination of that contract, with efforts to fast tracking its completion culminating in the making of a law establishing the Nasarawa Energy Company Limited (NASENCO). NASENCO was incorporated to be the focal point of the administration’s power development endeavours, for the benefit of the masses in the state.

The coming on board of NASENCO, paved way for the PPP whose initiation brought in Chavy Chase for the completion of the project. The agreement was sealed in Lafia, at a very clourful ceremony which saw the participation of the then governor, his cabinet members, the then minister of information, Labaran Maku, other stakeholders in the state and representatives of the company.

The hydroelectric power project is sited along Njiri River with origin from the base of the splashing Farin Ruwa Water Falls, across the south-east section of the state. Construction work by Yoojin caused serious concerns, sparking up a long standing suit filed against the company and government by the community of Mangar.

The community, through its counsel at the time, late Barrister Tim Yiga, went to court in 2007 and filed a suit seeking justice against the alleged invasion of Mangar, upon commencement of work on the project, without due process and compensation. The community also sought justice for the death of some of its people who died from flood and diseases triggered by work in the river in 2007. But an out-of-court settlement was reached and the community agreed to work with the state government. The arrangement included compensating the people.

Subsequently, government approved a N68, 416,500.00 compensation amount payable to farmers in the area whose farms and crops were destroyed in the course of the implementation of the project.

Late Doma’s administration decision came as part of the approval for the PPP whose agreement was sealed, heralding the concession of the project. The concession agreement entails that government will commit no further funds, while Chavy Chase will sink about $40 million for its completion.

The arrangement also entails the completion of all civil works including switch yard for the generation of power within 18 months; design and construction of transmission lines in accordance with the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (NERC) standard. The transmission line was to start from the project site in Farin Ruwa, to the Power Holding Company of Nigeria’s sub-station at Akwanga.

The contractor was also to undertake environmental impact assessment studies of the project; construct a feeder road from Sisinbaki village to Mangar; meet all regulatory requirements by other relevant regulatory bodies and provide corporate responsibility charter for the community.

The company was supposed to complete work on the power house, construct a 65 kilometers transmission line for the evacuation of the power generated from Farin Ruwa, to the nearest distribution sub-station in Akwanga; and install turbines within the dam structure as well as construct staff quarters for the personnel who would man the plant.

On completion, the project is expected to generate 20 Mega Watts to improve power supply for domestic and industrial use, as well as generate economic activities and employment opportunities in the state.

The administration of Governor Doma tried to resuscitate the project but wasn’t successful, as a result of the Marhai village flood scandal.

The settlement, at the foot of Farin Ruwa, has been flooded and the compensation exercise for the victims resulted in bitter squabbles.

It was gathered that some Chinese investors who saw Farin Ruwafalls on the Internet visited the state, but after expressing interest and negotiating with the Al-Makura-led government, they were unable to reach an agreement.

But then, with the recent signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Nasarawa State government and federal government so that the latter can take over and complete the Farin Ruwa Dam project, one is optimistic that it would be completed soon.

The immediate past minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, while signing the MoU in Abuja, said the step was part of federal government’s commitment to complete all ongoing and abandoned water projects in the country. He noted that technical teams of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and their counterpart from Nasarawa State had looked critically at the projects status, level of completion and the possibility of incorporating other components.

He hinted that the federal government might spend an additional N10 billion for its full completion.

On his part, the former governor of Nasarawa State, Umaru Tanko Al- Makura, said the state government was appreciative of the federal government’s efforts to take over the project. He said the project, initiated by the state government, became uncompleted following paucity of funds, saying that past efforts had not yielded much impact, with 60 per cent completion as at 2007.

The former governor said the state was grateful to the federal government and the ministry of water resources for taking over the burden and taking over the financial cost to ensure completion of the project.