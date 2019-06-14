FOOTBALL
Man City Sign Bolton Youngster Ogwuru For £100k
The 14-year-old was available for free due to Bolton’s financial woes but the Premier League champions have paid an initial fee and included bonuses
Manchester City have signed young striker Daniel Ogwuru from Bolton for around £100,000.
City have long held an interest in the 14-year-old and had their initial bid of the same value rejected back in January.
Ogwuru since became available for free as a result of Bolton’s financial problems and subsequent administration.
A number of clubs had made approaches to the youngster’s family as a result, but City have gone back to Bolton’s administrators with their original offer, which covered their obligations regarding training fees set out by the league’s Elite Player Performance Plan regulations.
City’s offer also includes a number of performance-related add-ons that will apply to Ogwuru’s time with the club’s various youth teams. Should he reach the first team in the future, Bolton could receive a seven-figure sum.
Ogwuru has been monitored by England scouts with a view to capping him at youth level in the coming years, and City plan to put him straight into their Under-15 team for the age group’s upcoming campaign.
He has caught the eye of scouts across the north west in recent months, with his size and poise in front of goal helping him stand out.
MOST READ
Army Begins Clamp Down On Kidnappers In Ondo, Ekiti
…Lauches Special Anti-Kidnapping Sqaud The Nigeria Army (NA), 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Barrack, Akure says it is battle ready to...
COBOM, Others Endorse Bulama As National Secretary APC
The Coalition for Buhari, Osibanjo Movement and other Organisations (COBOM) has endorsed Arc. Waziri Bulama to occupy the office of...
Group Petitions APC, Demands Sanction For Gov. Akeredolu Over Anti-Party Activities
A group of over 300 concerned leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ondo State under the aegis of...
Hon. Abubakar Becomes Speaker Of Gombe Assembly
The lawmaker representing Yamaltu West constituency, Hon. Abubakar Ibrahim has emerged the new Speaker of the Gombe State House of...
Why Joint Military Campaign Is Required For Enhanced Internal Security
Ensuring the protection of lives and property is no doubt the responsibility of all security agencies. In this reports, TARKAA...
Sexagenarian In Court For Chopping Off Boy’s Right Hand
A 67-year-old Jeremiah Obrifor, on Friday appeared before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly chopping off the...
My Fears For A Governors-dominated Senate – Yusuf
Senator Yusuf A. Yusuf represents Taraba Central in the 9th Senate. In this interview with RUTH CHOJI, the lawmaker expresses...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Flash In The Pan: Politicians Who Left The Stage In Their Prime
- BUSINESS12 hours ago
FG Issues Final Order To MultiChoice On Tariff Review
- NEWS12 hours ago
Coalition Knocks Obasanjo, GEJ Over Inciting Comments
- POLITICS11 hours ago
Former EFCC Staff Emerges Adamawa Speaker
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Atiku, PDP Asking For Server We Don’t Have – INEC
- COLUMNS11 hours ago
Amaechi’s Train Ride For $2b Silence
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Insecurity: Herdsmen Blame Northern Govs, Give Conditions For Peace
- NEWS2 hours ago
Niger Gov Appoints First Female HoS, SGF, CoS