FOOTBALL
Modric Said To Find Another Number – Hazard
Eden Hazard says he is not worried about shirt number or penalty kick responsibilities at Real Madrid, but rather fitting in with his new team-mates now that he’s finally with the club.
The Belgian completed a €100 million (£88m/$112m) move from Chelsea last week, putting an end to months of speculation leading him to the club.
Hazard is one of several incoming signings made by the club this summer, including striker Luka Jovic and defenders Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy.
Following a third-place finish in La Liga and a stunning Champions League loss to Ajax in the Round of 16, Real Madrid are bringing in new faces to shake up the dressing room and return the club to glory under Zinedine Zidane.
Hazard is the face of that movement and, while he will likely go down as this summer’s marquee signing, he insists that he isn’t coming to Madrid to ruffle feathers.
Case in point is the discussion of what shirt number he will choose, with Luka Modric currently holding onto the No. 10, a number Hazard says he will willingly give up.
“I’ve talked to Modric through Kovacic. I jokingly asked him if he could leave me No.10, he said no, I have to find another number,” Hazard said on Thursday.
“For me the number is not important, but to play with this shirt, with this badge.”
Hazard also says he will not push on to take penalties for Real Madrid, with several other penalty-takers already in-house.
Sergio Ramos took eight of the club’s 12 spot kicks last season, with Karim Benzema taking three and Gareth Bale taking one.
Hazard says the responsibility lies with Ramos, even if the Belgian made six of his seven attempts for Chelsea last season.
Source:Goal.com
MOST READ
AFCON 2019: Don’t Underestimate Any Team, Ojekunle Warns Rohr
BY OLAWALE AYENI, Ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON) in Egypt, United Kingdom-based Nigeria soccer coach, Folabi...
Unavailability Of Documents Stall Forgery Trial Of Obasanjo’s In-law
The unavailability of documents from the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has stalled the forgery trial of John Abebe, the younger...
Police Arrest 13 Suspected Criminals In Osun
The Police Command in Osun on Friday, said it had arrested 13 persons suspected to be involved in violent crimes...
KEDCO Flags-off JTF To Protect Energy Installation, Equipment
In its determination to protect electricity installation and equipment, the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) yesterday flagged off a Joint...
PCN Seals 231 Illegal Facilities In Nasarawa State
Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed 231 drug dispensing facilities in Nasarawa State over illegal practices. Mr Stephen Esumobi,...
Disappeared Activists’ Son Found 40 Years After
A man whose parents were abducted by Argentinean secret service agents in 1977 has been reunited with his biological family....
Saudi Intercepts Drones From Yemen Rebels Amid Escalation
Saudi Air Defence on Friday intercepted and shot down five drones launched by Yemen’s Iran-linked rebels targeting the kingdom amid...
MOST POPULAR
- HEALTH24 hours ago
Hepatitis B More Infectious Than HIV – Expert
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Flash In The Pan: Politicians Who Left The Stage In Their Prime
- NEWS24 hours ago
Finance Expert Becomes Adamawa Speaker
- NEWS10 hours ago
Coalition Knocks Obasanjo, GEJ Over Inciting Comments
- BUSINESS9 hours ago
FG Issues Final Order To MultiChoice On Tariff Review
- POLITICS9 hours ago
Former EFCC Staff Emerges Adamawa Speaker
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Atiku, PDP Asking For Server We Don’t Have – INEC
- COLUMNS9 hours ago
Amaechi’s Train Ride For $2b Silence