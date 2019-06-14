Connect with us
NEWS

NFGCS, ASVAN Partners To Boost Informal Sector

Published

1 min ago

on

The Association of Skilled and Vocational Artisans of Nigeria (ASVAN) in partnership with Nigeria Farmers Group and Cooperative Society (NFGCS) and Kia-Kia Bit limited is set to boost the nation’s informal sector by providing N10 billion accessible loan to its members.

The tripartite partners disclosed this during a press conference in Abuja.

Speaking during the official launching of the ASVAN- NFGCS empowerment programme, the national president, ASVAN, Comrade Evarest Obijuru said the offer to its members will include: revolving loan, skill acquisition, access to healthcare, capacity building and agri-business training.

He said the organisation has eleven million thirty-six thousand members across the thirty six states of the federation.

Obijuru said that the ‘’artisans will be given intensive training on modern practices on various skills and access to N100,000 non-interest loans depending on their line of business.’’

He said the funds will be made available to the artisans as soon as all necessary arrangements are concluded.

‘’Our members will be given access to standard and modern working tool to ensure that the finishing of their products will be in line with international best practices.

‘’Artisans will also be trained intensively on capacity building and those interested in agriculture will be taught how to make a profit from the agro-business,’’ he said.

Obijuru while lauding the federal government diversification efforts, he called for a sustained effort to stimulate the Nigerian economy and deepen financial inclusion via the group.

He, however, urged the federal government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to give priority to artisans as well as the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

‘’We have not closed our door to new members. This N10 billion is realizable and we call on the government to look towards ASVAN as an informal sector to boost the nation’s economy.

‘’Our members will contribute their quota and we will get things done,’’ he said.

He described the association as a platform which the federal government can use to fight the menace of kidnapping and unemployment ravaging the potentials of Nigerian youths.

‘’As partners in progress we shall serve as a viable vessel that can be used to harness and develop the huge skills and potentials of women and youths thereby empowering them for growth and employment generation,’’ he said.

Speaking earlier, the coordinator, NFGCS, Retson Tedheke decried that the informal sector remains one of the most neglected sectors in the country.

According to him, the Informal sector is the largest sector in Nigeria, yet one of the most neglected sector in the country.

He said that Nigerian youths cannot afford to be unemployed or be lured to kidnapping hence the federal government should support the initiatives.

‘’If Aliko Dangote did not mention that the Republic of Benin was a problem in terms of importing smuggled goods to the country nobody will believe our plight.

‘’What we are doing is to set ourselves apart and create a movement capable of developing the country via the informal sector.

‘’The bureaucratic bottleneck does not favour the local artisans who have to tender collateral to access loan this is a farmer that cannot buy fertilizer.

‘’We are creating a platform to grow the informal sector. We will force the government to key into these initiatives.

‘’Our partnership is to create a platform that will be structured to support local artisans to live a better life and ensure that they can feed their families.

‘’We cannot be a kidnapper due to failures of government policies,’’ he said.

He noted that the best way to grow an economy to grow the economy is to feed the informal sector.

He said if ‘’you give a man earning 30,000 additional 10,000 monthly he won’t use it to invest compared to a man in the informal sector.

‘’So we are trying to ensure that the sector is properly funded to grow business as their turnover is immediate.’’

NFGCS, ASVAN Partners To Boost Informal Sector

