Connect with us
Advertise With Us

ENTERTAINMENT

NGO Unveils ‘Queens Of Peace Nigeria’ In FCT

Published

1 min ago

on

Messengers of Peace, an NGO that advocates peaceful co-existence among Nigerians, on Tuesday, unveiled ‘Queens of Peace Nigeria’ to champion the crusade for national peace and unity.

The unveiling was done during a press conference proceeding the 2019 National Peace Awards by the group at the African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM) hall, in Abuja.

Dr Suleiman Adejoh, president of the organisation, who spoke on behalf of the group, said the ‘Queens of Peace Nigeria’ is a collection of ladies who volunteered to spread the message of peace.

“These Queens of Peace will be responsible for various peace related advocacy as their own little contribution to peaceful co-existence in our country. Their main objective is to work for the promotion of peace within Nigeria and beyond irrespective of tribe, gender or religion.

“This is in line with our vision of promoting the culture of peace by organising local and international volunteering projects in accordance with the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Suleiman said that the group was set to honour Nigerians from every background, who had contributed in various ways to national peace and harmony at the 2019 National Peace Award.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Click To Get NAFDAC Approved Natural Supplements That Reverse HIGH BP, PEPTIC ULCER, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION/ QUICK EJACULATION, EYES Problem, GLAUCOMA, ARTHRITIS, DIABETES, FIBROID, INFECTIONS
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

POLITICS2 hours ago

Former EFCC Staff Emerges Adamawa Speaker

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola Former staff member of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and member representing Uba/Gaya state...
NEWS2 hours ago

Impeached Speaker Emerges Leader Of Jigawa 7th Assembly

By Muh’d Zangina Kura, Dutse Member representing Jahun constituency in Jigawa State House of Assembly, Idris Garba Jahun, who was...
NEWS2 hours ago

AMAC To Build School For The Gifted

By Blessing Bature, Abuja The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has performed the ground breaking for the establishment of School...
CRIME2 hours ago

Police Arrest 3 Hoodlums For Disrupting Masquerade Festival

BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan Oyo State Police Command yesterday said that it have arrested three suspected hoodlums for disrupting Egungun...
NEWS2 hours ago

Emir Of Gwandu Applauds Kaduna Electric, Charges Disco To Sustain Tempo

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna The Emir of Gwandu and chairman Kebbi State Council of Chiefs,  Alhaji Muhammad Iliyasu Bashar has...
HEALTH3 hours ago

Polio Virus Detected In Makoko, Itire, Maracana Canals In Lagos

BY ODIRI UCHENUNU-IBEH, Lagos With Nigeria almost at the last stage of being declared a polio-free country, the Lagos state...
NEWS3 hours ago

2019 Hajj: Intending Pilgrims To Undergo Compulsory Medical Screening

BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI, Abuja The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (MPWB) has said all intending pilgrims for...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: