NGO Unveils ‘Queens Of Peace Nigeria’ In FCT

Messengers of Peace, an NGO that advocates peaceful co-existence among Nigerians, on Tuesday, unveiled ‘Queens of Peace Nigeria’ to champion the crusade for national peace and unity.

The unveiling was done during a press conference proceeding the 2019 National Peace Awards by the group at the African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM) hall, in Abuja.

Dr Suleiman Adejoh, president of the organisation, who spoke on behalf of the group, said the ‘Queens of Peace Nigeria’ is a collection of ladies who volunteered to spread the message of peace.

“These Queens of Peace will be responsible for various peace related advocacy as their own little contribution to peaceful co-existence in our country. Their main objective is to work for the promotion of peace within Nigeria and beyond irrespective of tribe, gender or religion.

“This is in line with our vision of promoting the culture of peace by organising local and international volunteering projects in accordance with the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Suleiman said that the group was set to honour Nigerians from every background, who had contributed in various ways to national peace and harmony at the 2019 National Peace Award.