Niger Gov Appoints First Female HoS, SGF, CoS

BY ABU NMODU,

Two weeks into his second tenure, the governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has approved the appointment of Hajiya Salamatu Abubakar as the first female Head of Service in the state. He has also approved the appointments of Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane and Ibrahim Balarabe as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Chief of Staff (CoS) respectively.

A statement issued by permanent secretary, Special Duties over seeing General Services, Musa Rogo Ibrahim, yesterday in Minna indicated that Salamatu Abubakar who was hitherto the permanent secretary, Establishment in the Head of Service office is to succeed Yabagi Sule who has retired from service. The statement further stated that the appointments of Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe and Hajiya Salamatu T. Abubakar to the challenging positions is based on merit, proven integrity and outstanding record of performance in their previous assignments.

The permanent secretary stressed that the SSG, CoS and HoS are expected to bring their knowledge, administrative skills and wealth of experience to bear in the performance of their new assignments by working assiduously to justify the confidence reposed in them. The new Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane was the former Head of Service of Niger State and Commissioner of Agriculture under the administration of Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu as the governor of Niger State.

Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe was the immediate past Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs who had earlier served as Commissioner of Finance and later Ministry of Works before he was posted finally to his last ministry. Balarabe had served as the Director of Finance of the campaign council of the governor and has been one of the strong political henchmen of the governor, just like the predecessor, Mikail Al–Amin Bmitosahi. The governor congratulated them on the appointments and wished them success and Allah’s guidance in the performance of the arduous duties of their Offices.