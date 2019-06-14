OPINION
NILDS: Prof Abubakar Sulaiman, Right Man For The Job?
By Olukemi Ige
The position of director general of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, NILDS, is not the easiest position to occupy.
As the knowledge management organ of the National Assembly, mandated to build the capacity of legislators at federal, state, ECOWAS sub-region and the African region, the Institute must meet a long-felt need to provide legislators and officials with institutionalised opportunities for problem-oriented studies and systematic training in the various disciplines of legislative institutions, processes and procedures.
With the end of tenure of the pioneer director general, Professor Ladi Hamalai, a month shy of the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly, it was with no small relief that, Professor Abubakar Olanrewaju Sulaiman was announced to take over with immediate effect on the May 28, 2019.
A professor of Political Science and International Relations, Sulaiman is a former minister for National Planning and deputy chairman, National Planning Commission.
A technocrat and an academic with vast experience, he is by no chance a new-comer to the affairs of the institute having served as a resource person for induction courses organised by the institute for legislators-elect before the commencement of a new session, on many occasions.
In the previous administration, his wealth of knowledge was recognised when he was appointed to serve as deputy chairman, Nigeria Economic Council and also deputise for the chairman of the Transition Technical Committee. He was a Nigerian delegate to the United Nations Ordinary General Assembly in 2015.
Prof Sulaiman holds a BSc Degree, Political Science from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, an MSc in International and Strategic Studies from the University of Jos and a PhD, in 2003 from the University of Abuja.
In his inaugural speech to the staff of the institute, he assured that there shall be improvement in the structure of the institute – from academic contents to physical structures while also building the capacity of legislators and legislative aides.
Prof Sulaiman further informed that the academic component of the Institute’s mandate will be developed to an enviable world-class standard, while pledging to sustain collaboration with existing global institutions and relevant organisations and also build new partnership.
Since assumption of duty, he has taken time to familiarise with members of staff and departments with a view to understanding salient issues that would be relevant in actualising his vision of driving the institute to greater heights.
Since his appointment, observers and key stakeholders alike, are eager to see how his wealth of experience will come to bear on the institute’s critical function of training, research, bills drafting and analysis and the overall capacity development of the legislature. This is coming in the wake of the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly.
The alarmingly high turnover rate of the legislature, with 70 per cent of lawmakers elected in the 2019 election being new, the task of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies has become more daunting, even as it is expected to hit the ground running by improving the capacity of legislators to sustain and consolidate democratic governance.
While the institute braces for the arduous task, it is certain that NILDS, under the leadership of Prof Suleiman, will stock and improve the quality of relevant information for members of the national and state assemblies and the general public.
Nevertheless, the institute is mandated to design, analyse and evaluate development policies in Nigeria, especially dealing with macro-economic, socio-political and cultural issues, as may be necessary from time to time.
For the sake of the nation, especially, legislators in the federal and state assemblies as well as the West Africa sub region who want to see vibrant and robust legislative actions and engagements, let’s believe the Midas touch of Prof Sulaiman as the director general of NILDS will yield great achievements for the 9th National Assembly, State Assemblies in Nigeria and legislatures in the Africa region.
MOST READ
Former EFCC Staff Emerges Adamawa Speaker
By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola Former staff member of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and member representing Uba/Gaya state...
Impeached Speaker Emerges Leader Of Jigawa 7th Assembly
By Muh’d Zangina Kura, Dutse Member representing Jahun constituency in Jigawa State House of Assembly, Idris Garba Jahun, who was...
AMAC To Build School For The Gifted
By Blessing Bature, Abuja The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has performed the ground breaking for the establishment of School...
Police Arrest 3 Hoodlums For Disrupting Masquerade Festival
BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan Oyo State Police Command yesterday said that it have arrested three suspected hoodlums for disrupting Egungun...
Emir Of Gwandu Applauds Kaduna Electric, Charges Disco To Sustain Tempo
BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna The Emir of Gwandu and chairman Kebbi State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Muhammad Iliyasu Bashar has...
Polio Virus Detected In Makoko, Itire, Maracana Canals In Lagos
BY ODIRI UCHENUNU-IBEH, Lagos With Nigeria almost at the last stage of being declared a polio-free country, the Lagos state...
2019 Hajj: Intending Pilgrims To Undergo Compulsory Medical Screening
BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI, Abuja The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (MPWB) has said all intending pilgrims for...
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS19 hours ago
New Senate President Performs First Assignment ,Swears In Okorocha
- NEWS24 hours ago
Adeleke: PDP Under Fire Over Expulsion Of Litigants
- HEALTH17 hours ago
Hepatitis B More Infectious Than HIV – Expert
- COLUMNS23 hours ago
Fulanisation And Islamisation: The Facts And The Fiction
- NEWS17 hours ago
Finance Expert Becomes Adamawa Speaker
- COVER STORIES3 hours ago
Flash In The Pan: Politicians Who Left The Stage In Their Prime
- NEWS19 hours ago
Eight Die In Multiple Car Crash Along Ibadan – Lagos Expressway
- NEWS19 hours ago
Senate President Swears In Okorocha