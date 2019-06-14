Obaseki Mulls Football Tourney For Edo Primary Schools

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the state government is finalising plans to organise a football tournament for pupils in primary schools across the state’s three senatorial districts, as part of government’s drive to develop sports at the grassroots.

Obaseki disclosed this while hosting pupils from Ekhaguere Primary School, who represented the state at the recently concluded Channels International Soccer competition.

The governor, who was visibly excited over the performance of the pupils at the competition, promised a N1 million reward for the participants, and a scholarship worth N500,000 to Goodluck Destiny, who returned a missing wallet he found during the competition.

He said, “These children have made Edo State proud at this year’s outing despite not winning the competition. I will give them a reward of N1 million for their effort while Master Goodluck Destiny, who found a wallet and returned it to the owner, will receive a scholarship of N100,000 per year for the next five years. They portrayed Edo State in good light.”

Obaseki said top on the agenda of his administration is to develop sports in schools alongside the re-enactment of basic education, noting, “What we lost some years ago is gradually being restored. We will establish a befitting football pitch in your school and will organise a football tournament for boys and girls to compete across the three senatorial districts.”

Special Adviser to the Governor on Basic Education and Chairman, Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Joan Osa Oviawe, said the team represented the state at the Channels International Soccer competition, after winning the maiden edition of the tournament. She noted that they were edged out of this year’s tournament by a team from Benin Republic.