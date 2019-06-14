ARTS
Opportunity To Win N70, 000 In MONUS Literary Contest
Memoirs of Nigerian University Students (MONUS), the second edition, has called for submission of creative, non-fiction, literary writings from undergraduates and university alumnus.
The platform, which offered Nigerians publication opportunity in an anthology, and seven top winning cash prizes of N10,000 each, aims at the capturing and preservation of varied memories of university experiences of students and graduates in the country.
This year, MONUS has gone a step further to collate, not just these experiences in various literary genres, but memories that are of the nation’s ailing education system, its effect or impact on the tellers and witnesses as means of determining the current status of Nigeria’s higher learning.
Contestants can submit works of poetry, playlets, prose, essays, artworks as photographs and paintings. Submissions can also be made in no more than three genres. MONUS stresses all entries must be in English language, and based on true life events or experiences of students and alumni’s while in school. Submissions where words or sentences in other languages are used must be accompanied by footnotes.
For prose works, entries are limited to 1500 words, essays 1000 words, poems no more than 30 lines and playlets to three scenes, each scene not more than two sides of an A4 paper. Photography and visual arts submissions are limited to five entries of higher resolution images each.
