Police Arrest 13 Suspected Criminals In Osun

1 min ago

The Police Command in Osun on Friday, said it had arrested 13 persons suspected to be involved in violent crimes on major highways and towns in the state.

Police Spokesperson in the state, SP Folashade Odoro, made this known in a statement, and reassured residents of safety of their lives and property.

She said that the arrest of the suspects resulted from raiding of criminal hideouts and black spots along major highways and environs, and the unrelenting effort of security personnel in the state.

Odoro said that the measures were being taken to put an end to all forms of violent crimes and criminal activities across the state.

“The arrested suspects are presently undergoing investigation to ascertain their level of involvement relating to violent crimes on major highways and towns within the state.

“More so, in the interest of peace and tranquility, the command is using this medium to warn all rumour mongers against all acts of misinforming the public through social media platforms.

“This is done through circulating false rumours thus, creating wrong impression of insecurity and crisis in the state.

“The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Ige, reiterates that the existing peace in the state, which is not negotiable, will be sustained as visibility policing is being intensified to forestall any break down of law and order,’’ she said.

Odoro advised the people of the state to go about their lawful businesses without fear of any intimidation.

She also urged the public to give prompt report of any suspicion “by calling the following numbers: 08039537995, 08123823981, 08075872433 or report to the nearest police station and other security agencies’’.

 

