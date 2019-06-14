FOOTBALL
Raiola Has Ban Overturned By FIFA After Italian Court Decision
The agent, whose clients include Paul Pogba and Matthijs De Ligt, had been suspended for three months and said the annulment represented justice
Agent Mino Raiola’s worldwide ban has been lifted by FIFA, the governing body has announced.
The Italian Football Association (FIGC) imposed a three-month ban on Raiola in April, with no specific reasoning provided.
That suspension was then given global status by FIFA last month, with Raiola appealing that decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) having previously stated his intention to fight the FIGC ban.
CAS temporarily stayed Raiola’s worldwide ban before the FIGC’s Federal Appeal Court ruled to uphold his appeal against the Italian governing body’s sanction.
And that decision has led FIFA’s disciplinary committee to annul his worldwide ban with immediate effect.
One of the most influential agents in the world, Raiola represents the likes of Paul Pogba, Matthijs de Ligt and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
He will now be free to broker potential moves for Pogba and De Ligt, who have been linked with moves away from Manchester United and Ajax respectively in this transfer window.
Raiola posted on Twitter: “Suspension Annuled. Justice!”
When the ban was first imposed in Italy, Raiola was defiant. The 51-year-old asserted his belief that he was suspended as a result of his criticism of the Italian football authorities, including their response to the racial abuse of his client Moise Kean.
“This ‘Italian Ban’ is not a surprise, unfortunately,” Raiola said in a statement in May.
“My personal concern is that it has been a sentence dominated by politics, without taking the rule of law into consideration.
“It is a sentence based on false grounds and lies. Law and justice must prevail in any civil and correct system and I hope my situation will be resolved within the right lines as the story continues.
“I guess the Italian Football Association has not forgiven me when I have criticised them for their role in the disastrous state of Italian football, as well as their role around the latest episode of the racism problem and my opinions could have had an influence in the evaluation of the matter.”
The overturning of his suspension today means the super-agent will be free to conduct business globally in what has already been a busy summer in the transfer market.
MOST READ
Gov. Bello Meets Buhari In Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja....
25 WDC Members From 4 LGAs Receive Training On Mental Health
As part of federal government efforts to sensitize people about mental illnesses and how to manage them, 25 ward development...
Use Nollywood Platform To Promote Peace, Prosperity, Gen. Buratai Charges AGN
Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, has urged the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) to use...
NFGCS, ASVAN Partners To Boost Informal Sector
The Association of Skilled and Vocational Artisans of Nigeria (ASVAN) in partnership with Nigeria Farmers Group and Cooperative Society (NFGCS)...
Fed University Of Technology, Ogoja Bill Ready For PMB’s Assent
The bill for an Act for the establishment of a Federal University of Technology, Ogoja sponsored by the Member representing...
Rename Yola Int’l Airport To Saleh Michika Int’l Airport, FG Urged
The Family of the first civilian Governor of Adamawa State, Saleh Michika has called on the federal government to also...
CCD Engages PWDs On Anti-Corruption Crusade In Kaduna State
The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) has extended her consultations with organizations of persons with disabilities in the North-West...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Flash In The Pan: Politicians Who Left The Stage In Their Prime
- BUSINESS13 hours ago
FG Issues Final Order To MultiChoice On Tariff Review
- NEWS13 hours ago
Coalition Knocks Obasanjo, GEJ Over Inciting Comments
- POLITICS12 hours ago
Former EFCC Staff Emerges Adamawa Speaker
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Atiku, PDP Asking For Server We Don’t Have – INEC
- COLUMNS12 hours ago
Amaechi’s Train Ride For $2b Silence
- NEWS3 hours ago
Niger Gov Appoints First Female HoS, SGF, CoS
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Insecurity: Herdsmen Blame Northern Govs, Give Conditions For Peace