Connect with us
Advertise With Us

FOOTBALL

Raiola Has Ban Overturned By FIFA After Italian Court Decision

Published

1 min ago

on

The agent, whose clients include Paul Pogba and Matthijs De Ligt, had been suspended for three months and said the annulment represented justice

Agent Mino Raiola’s worldwide ban has been lifted by FIFA, the governing body has announced.

The Italian Football Association (FIGC) imposed a three-month ban on Raiola in April, with no specific reasoning provided.

That suspension was then given global status by FIFA last month, with Raiola appealing that decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) having previously stated his intention to fight the FIGC ban.

CAS temporarily stayed Raiola’s worldwide ban before the FIGC’s Federal Appeal Court ruled to uphold his appeal against the Italian governing body’s sanction.

And that decision has led FIFA’s disciplinary committee to annul his worldwide ban with immediate effect.

One of the most influential agents in the world, Raiola represents the likes of Paul Pogba, Matthijs de Ligt and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

He will now be free to broker potential moves for Pogba and De Ligt, who have been linked with moves away from Manchester United and Ajax respectively in this transfer window.

Raiola posted on Twitter: “Suspension Annuled. Justice!”

When the ban was first imposed in Italy, Raiola was defiant. The 51-year-old asserted his belief that he was suspended as a result of his criticism of the Italian football authorities, including their response to the racial abuse of his client Moise Kean.

“This ‘Italian Ban’ is not a surprise, unfortunately,” Raiola said in a statement in May.

“My personal concern is that it has been a sentence dominated by politics, without taking the rule of law into consideration.

“It is a sentence based on false grounds and lies. Law and justice must prevail in any civil and correct system and I hope my situation will be resolved within the right lines as the story continues.

“I guess the Italian Football Association has not forgiven me when I have criticised them for their role in the disastrous state of Italian football, as well as their role around the latest episode of the racism problem and my opinions could have had an influence in the evaluation of the matter.”

The overturning of his suspension today means the super-agent will be free to conduct business globally in what has already been a busy summer in the transfer market.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Click To Get NAFDAC Approved Natural Supplements That Reverse HIGH BP, PEPTIC ULCER, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION/ QUICK EJACULATION, EYES Problem, GLAUCOMA, ARTHRITIS, DIABETES, FIBROID, INFECTIONS
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

POLITICS10 mins ago

Gov. Bello Meets Buhari In Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja....
NEWS13 mins ago

25 WDC Members From 4 LGAs Receive Training On Mental Health

As part of federal government efforts to sensitize people about mental illnesses and how to manage them, 25 ward development...
NEWS13 mins ago

Use Nollywood Platform To Promote Peace, Prosperity, Gen. Buratai Charges AGN

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai,  has urged the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) to use...
NEWS21 mins ago

NFGCS, ASVAN Partners To Boost Informal Sector

The Association of Skilled and Vocational Artisans of Nigeria (ASVAN) in partnership with Nigeria Farmers Group and Cooperative Society (NFGCS)...
NEWS43 mins ago

Fed University Of Technology, Ogoja Bill Ready For PMB’s Assent

The bill for an Act for the establishment of a Federal University of Technology, Ogoja sponsored by the Member representing...
NEWS53 mins ago

Rename Yola Int’l Airport To Saleh Michika Int’l Airport, FG Urged

The Family of the first civilian Governor of Adamawa State, Saleh Michika has called on the federal government to also...
NEWS55 mins ago

CCD Engages PWDs On Anti-Corruption Crusade In Kaduna State

The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) has extended her consultations with organizations of persons with disabilities in the North-West...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: