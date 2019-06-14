Connect with us
CRIME

Rape Victim Wants Trial Stopped

Published

1 min ago

on

By OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

A 24-year-old woman simply known as lady X, who was allegedly drugged and gang-raped by two former students of Babcock University, Don-Chima George and Olusegun Razak, yesterday told a Lagos State Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja she is no longer interested in the case.

The victim made the request in a letter of withdrawal she addressed to the Director of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

George 25 and Rasak, 28 are alleged by the prosecution to have committed the offence on Feb. 3,  from 5.00a.m. to 7.00a.m. at De-Lankaster Hotels, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

The offences contravene  Sections 258 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The letter, dated June 3, 2019 was read in open court by the trial judge, Justice Abiola Soladoye.

The letter read, “I’am the complainant in the above mentioned charge and I humbly write to withdraw from the case as I’am no longer interested in it.

“This is due to intervention of family members and for the sake of my integrity. Thanks for your cooperation and understanding.”

Reacting to the letter the prosecutor, Akin George said he is vehemently opposed to the complainant’s request for withdrawal of the case.

George insisted that the complainant was in court for the continuation of her cross-examination by the defence and that is the business of the court for the day.

