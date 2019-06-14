Rename Yola Int’l Airport To Saleh Michika Int’l Airport, FG Urged

The Family of the first civilian Governor of Adamawa State, Saleh Michika has called on the federal government to also immortalize their late father who they say was also instrumental in the struggles of Late Chief MKO Abiola.

They also hinged the call on the developmental strides recorded during the less than 2 years he spent in office with the meagre resources that accrued to the state at the time.

In a statement released by Hafiz Saleh Michika, he insisted that it was the late politician that pioneered Admawa state in the democratic journey and laid the foundation upon which the state now enjoys.

“Democracy day is incomplete without mentioning late Saleh Michika first Civilian Governor of Adamawa who was very helpful towards Abiola’s success in his state even when they were from different parties. Late Saleh Michika welcomed him and campaigned for him.

“As the one who pioneered Adamawa state into its democratic journey in 1992 its only right to honour him an appreciate the foundation he laid for us.

“On behalf of the family we urge the Federal government to consider renaming the Yola international airport in his name in recognition of his fights and struggle for democracy not only in Adamawa state but Nigeria at large.

“In just less than 2 years in office with meagre resources Saleh Michika was able to achieve what most governors of today could not achieve in 8 years, where he established the Adamawa State Polytechnic, College of Agric Hong, more than 24 secondary schools across the state, Ceramic Industry Numan, mini clinics in all local governments to mention a few.

“Late Saleh Michika has left an indelible mark in our hearts and we hope the government of Nigeria will be able to consider this as a way to honor and recognize his efforts now that he is no more.” The statement said.