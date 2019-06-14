Connect with us
Senate Writes PMB, AU, Others On New Leadership, Adjourns For 3 Weeks

Published

1 min ago

on

BY SUNDAY ISUWA and AHURAKA ISAH, Abuja

The Senate yesterday resolved to write letters to President Muhammadu Buhari and other world bodies on the commencement of the 9th Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

The letter is also to acquaint them of the formation a quorum and the election of the presiding officers of the Senate who were elected at its inaugural session on Tuesday,

Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan (Yobe North) emerged the Senate president while Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta Central) became the deputy Senate president.

The decision to write the president and others followed a motion moved by Omo-Agege which was adopted by the lawmakers.

They also resolved to send a congratulatory message to the speaker and the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives on their election and to inform them that the Senate had elected its presiding officers.

The letters will be sent to  the African Union (AU), the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), ECOWAS Parliament, Pan African Parliament, and Association of Senate, Shoora and Equivalent Council in Africa and the Arab World (ASSECAA), the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) that the Senate is ready to receive any communication from President Buhari.

Meanwhile, the Senate has embarked on a three-week recess and to resume on Tuesday, 2nd July, 2019.

This followed a motion moved by Omo-Agege which was seconded by Sen Philip Aduda.

Before adjourning, the Senate set up a 12-member committee chaired by Senator Abba Kyari (Borno North) to liaise with the management of the National Assembly for the chamber’s sitting arrangement and provision of offices.

Other members of the committee are Senators Aisha Ahmed Modibbo (Adamawa Central), Gabriel Suswam (Benue North East), Sabi Abdullahi (Niger North), Betty Appiafi (Rivers West), Bassey Akpan Albert (Cross River South), Ibrahim Gobir (Sokoto East), Nicholas Tofowomo (Ondo South), Adeola Olamilekan (Lagos West), Chukwuka Utazi (Enugu North), Stella Odua (Anambra North) and Jibrin Barau (Kano North).

The committee has two weeks to complete its assignment and submit the report.

