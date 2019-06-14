NEWS
Stable Power Can Remove 100 Million Nigerians Out Of Poverty – Engineers
Two indigenous electrical engineering firms has averred that with steady and stable power supply in the country, no fewer than 100 million Nigerians cannbe removed out of poverty.
This was also as they said that, stable power supply is possible if the federal government can decentralize power generation and invest in renewable solar energy.
Chief Executive Officers of Havilah-Trend International Limited and JO-Global Engineering Limited, Dr. Robinson Ehiorobo and Engineer Jerome Idoko Onoja stated this in Kaduna on yesterday during a free training organised for engineers from Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, ministries and others engineering firms.
According to Dr. Robinson, “Nigeria cannot get stable power supply with this old practice of centralized power generation. If we must get it right, there is need to decentralize power generation to state level. The national grid cannot transmit the required power to every part of the country.
“Another way out is solar power. If goverment can invest in this alternative source of power, we will get there. All we need is get 20 million Nigerians to install 1kilowatt solar in their homes, then get them off the national grid, our problem is solved, because all we need in the country to have stable power is 15gigawatt and if 20million Nigerians install 1kilowatt, we will have 20gigawatt.” He said.
Similarly, Engineer Jerome Idoko Onoja said, no nation can develop beyond its power generation level.
“If you see any country that is properous, check their power sector. Also, if you see any country that is poverty ridden, their power generation must be very poor. For example, all the textile factories in Kaduna closed because of epileptic power supply.” He said.
The participants numbering about 60 were trained in new technologies in the power sector and how to improve power.
