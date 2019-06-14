Tonto Dike’s Ex-Husband Gets New Lover

Actress, Tonto Dike’s estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill, seems to have found love again in the arms of a white woman, and strangely enough, the new woman and his ex, reports say, share the same birth date.

The lover boy didn’t waste time taking to his Instagram page on Sunday to wish his new found love a happy birthday.

“An extraordinary person like you deserves a birthday much better than the last one combined. Happy birthday my love #quietqueen.”

Churchill was married to Tonto Dikeh in 2015 and divorced her in 2017. The marriage produced a child-Andre Omodayo Churchill.