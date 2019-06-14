Connect with us
Advertise With Us

ENTERTAINMENT

Tonto Dike’s Ex-Husband Gets New Lover

Published

1 min ago

on

Actress, Tonto Dike’s estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill, seems to have found love again in the arms of a white woman, and strangely enough, the new woman and his ex, reports say, share the same birth date.

The lover boy didn’t waste time taking to his Instagram page on Sunday to wish his new found love a happy birthday.

“An extraordinary person like you deserves a birthday much better than the last one combined. Happy birthday my love #quietqueen.”

Churchill was married to Tonto Dikeh in 2015 and divorced her in 2017. The marriage produced a child-Andre Omodayo Churchill.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Click To Get NAFDAC Approved Natural Supplements That Reverse HIGH BP, PEPTIC ULCER, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION/ QUICK EJACULATION, EYES Problem, GLAUCOMA, ARTHRITIS, DIABETES, FIBROID, INFECTIONS
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

POLITICS2 hours ago

Former EFCC Staff Emerges Adamawa Speaker

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola Former staff member of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and member representing Uba/Gaya state...
NEWS2 hours ago

Impeached Speaker Emerges Leader Of Jigawa 7th Assembly

By Muh’d Zangina Kura, Dutse Member representing Jahun constituency in Jigawa State House of Assembly, Idris Garba Jahun, who was...
NEWS2 hours ago

AMAC To Build School For The Gifted

By Blessing Bature, Abuja The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has performed the ground breaking for the establishment of School...
CRIME2 hours ago

Police Arrest 3 Hoodlums For Disrupting Masquerade Festival

BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan Oyo State Police Command yesterday said that it have arrested three suspected hoodlums for disrupting Egungun...
NEWS2 hours ago

Emir Of Gwandu Applauds Kaduna Electric, Charges Disco To Sustain Tempo

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna The Emir of Gwandu and chairman Kebbi State Council of Chiefs,  Alhaji Muhammad Iliyasu Bashar has...
HEALTH3 hours ago

Polio Virus Detected In Makoko, Itire, Maracana Canals In Lagos

BY ODIRI UCHENUNU-IBEH, Lagos With Nigeria almost at the last stage of being declared a polio-free country, the Lagos state...
NEWS3 hours ago

2019 Hajj: Intending Pilgrims To Undergo Compulsory Medical Screening

BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI, Abuja The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (MPWB) has said all intending pilgrims for...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: