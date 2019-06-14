Uncertainty Surrounds Sitting Of Enugu North Campus Of ESUT

With the recent decision of the Enugu State government to return the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), to its original multi campus structure, the uncertainty surrounding the site of the Enugu North campus of the university is generating controversy. In this report, ERNEST NZOR takes a look at some of the issues and why the university campus should return to Adada-Nkpologu in Uzo-Uwani local government area.

The Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) was originally founded as Anambra State University of Technology (ASUTECH) on July 30, 1980 by the then governor of old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwobodo.

It was established as a non-residential multi-campus institution to cater for the geographical and political sensibilities of the state at the time.

The university then kicked off with four campuses in 1987 with Abakaliki campus hosting Agric Sciences and Veterinary Medicine; while Awka campus was for students of Basic Applied Sciences, Law and Social Sciences; Nnewi campus catered for Health Sciences comprising Medicine and Dentistry while the main campus in Enugu housed Engineering, Technology, Management Sciences and the rest.

In 1991, following the creation of Enugu State from the old Anambra State the School’s name changed from ASUTECH to ESUT. The two former campuses of ASUTECH at Awka and Nnewi became the State University for Anambra State which today has been taken over by the Federal Government and renamed Nnamdi Azikiwe University, while the Enugu and Abakiliki Campuses on the other hand formed ESUT.

This re-packaged University, ESUT, established a new campus at Adada-Nkpologu in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area where students of Applied Natural Sciences and Social Sciences were located.

The creation of Ebonyi State from the old Enugu and Abia states in 1996 saw ESUT forfeiting its campus at Abakaliki which housed its Colleges of Health Sciences and Agriculture. ESUT, on the other hand, relocated its College of Health Sciences to Nsukka where it was until 2005 when it was relocated to Parklane Hospital, Enugu and named ESUT College of Medicine/Teaching Hospital.

The government of Chimaroke Nnamani later abolished the multi campus structure of the institution by building a permanent structure for the university at Agbani, Nkanu West L.G.A. which he named Ebeano City.

But recently, the state government under the leadership of Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi decided that ESUT should return to its original multi-campus structure.

Announcing this in a statement, the State’s commissioner for information, Mr Ogbuagu Anikwe, disclosed that three schools originally proposed for Enugu North Senatorial zone – faculties of Medical Sciences, Agriculture, and Social Sciences – will be returned to the zone, while the ESUT Faculty of Education will relocate to Enugu West, to be domiciled at the new University of Education, Ihe in Awgu Local Government.

He said, “Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who chaired the meeting, noted that although the site for Enugu North campus of ESUT is yet to be determined, the Faculty of Medical Sciences will take advantage of the 400-bed specialist hospital currently under construction at Igboano to serve as a teaching facility for medical students.”

He said that relocating the school of medical sciences will rapidly decongest and take the pressure off the Enugu Park Lane Hospital which has been struggling for expansion space since its conversion to a Teaching Hospital.

Welcome as this news of the establishment of Enugu North campus of ESUT may be, the fact that the state government has yet to decide on the actual location where the campus would be sited raises some questions especially as there already exists a campus of the university at Adada-Nkpologu in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja recently, the President of Uzo-Uwani Professionals Association (UzPA), Mr Jonathan Ezeh expressed delight at the decision of the state government to restore the multi-campus structure of ESUT, but called on the State Governor, Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to return the campus to Adada community, its original location.

According Ezeh, “It has become imperative to call the attention of the state government to the need to locate the Enugu North campus of ESUT at Adada. We are hearing the state government was undecided over the location of the campus, that should not be so, because there is an already existing campus.

“Apart from that there already exist some structures at Adada, there is also enough land space for expansion and for practical especially for the faculty of agriculture.”

Speaking on the issue the General Secretary of the association, Barr Obidike Okolo said that it beats his imagination why the state government is undecided about the site of the campus since the campus already exists at Adada.

According to him, “Is the state government saying that the facilities already built at Adada are no longer good for the campus? One would have thought that the natural choice would have been the already established campus, then it can expand to other areas if there is need for such.”

He said that Adada campus of the University was closed 15 years ago in a bid by the then government of Chimaroke Nnamani to centralize the university structure in his native Agbani in Nkanu local government of the state in negation of the Act establishing the institution.

“We have earlier written to the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi informing him that the people of Uzo-Uwani local government where the Adada campus is located consider the relocation of the campus as a mark of injustice against the people.

“We understand that following the restoration of the multi campus structure of the university, three schools viz: Faculties of Medical Sciences, Agriculture and Social Sciences have been returned to Enugu North Zone.

“We are also aware that the state government will take advantage of the 400 bed specialist hospital which is currently under construction in lgboano to host the proposed College of Medicine.

“We have no problem with that, Adada is the original campus of the faculties of Social Sciences and since we already have agricultural projects such as the Forest Reserves of the defunct East Central state, the Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC) of old Eastern Region, the Adada River/Dam, the Cattle Ranch and the Adarice World Bank project in Adani, it is only natural that the state government will take advantage of these projects and site the faculty of agriculture of the university in Adada, Uzo-Uwani local government area.”

He said any shift of this original location is a grave injustice to the developmental aspirations of Uzo-Uwani people.

The UzPA also called on the attention of the state government to take a look at the poor infrastructural condition of the local government accusing the state government of lack of interest in the development of the area considered to be the food basket of the state.