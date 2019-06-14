Use Nollywood Platform To Promote Peace, Prosperity, Gen. Buratai Charges AGN

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, has urged the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) to use their fame and Nollywood platform to promote peace, prosperity of Nigeria to the outside world.

He was speaking after receiving an award from the Actors Guild of Nigeria, an association of professional actors in the Nigerian motion picture industry, known as Nollywood who paid him a courtesy visit at the Defense Headquarters In Abuja on Thursday June 13, 2019.

Gen. Buratai acknowledged the great role film industry has been playing in portraying the country in such a way that it attracts foreign exchange earnings and employment for youths and Africa in general.

He explained that Nollywood is the third largest movie industry in the world, turning over $50million annually and also the second largest employer of labour after agriculture in Nigeria.

“Nollywood is a force to be reckoned with in Nigeria and the world at large. I want to congratulate you for this great achievement and dedication. It is also due to its dedication and love for humanity that this has been made possible.

“We want to assure you that the Nigeria army will partner with the Actors Guild to ensure that the image of the country is portrayed in good light. The South African Chief of Army Staff was with me recently and was so much in love with Nollwyood movies. He was so impressed that he was looking forward to meeting some of the elders in the movies,” said adding that “Insecurity is a threat to our corporate existence as humans and it has claimed lots of lives. It is very important to take a look at re-radicalisation in your films.”

“It is obvious you have been keeping tabs with happenings in our country. And be rest our assured that as security challenges comes, we would continue to tackle them as we continue to secure the country,” he explained.

He also spoke about the fight against insurgency and how the film industry could use their platform to reform and inform the public.

“Insecurity is part of human existence, but the effort we put in eradicating or reducing it is how we would be judged if it’s effective or not. But with our continued prayers be rest assured that the insecurity we are facing today would be a thing of the past.

“Nollwyood has done us and the country proud. And we say thank you. The issue of insecurity has been a challenge and we are happy you have offered to contribute in your own way. And we assure you that we will continue to work with you to ensure that the right messages are passed,” he promised.

Speaking earlier , Ejezie Emeka Rollas, National President Actors Guild of Nigeria, who was represented by Mr Stephen Eboh says the executives and members of the AGN thanked General Buratai for finding the industry worthy of the reception he has given them while promising for greater collaboration in the near future.

He said: “We want to commend your professional leadership qualities with which you have driven the Nigerian Army into an enviable position. The role of Nigerian Army in maintaining security, peace, economic, social-political, religious as well as defending the territorial integrity of our great nation Nigeria cannot be overemphasized.

“Therefore this visit is very important as we seek to foster a mutually beneficial relationship with the Nigerian Army.

We are here to seek the partnership of the Nigerian Army in providing security for our members and production crew when filming in high volatile areas across the country especially in the North East region.

“As cultural and brands ambassadors, our members are equally available for some your advocacy programs while the Guild can develop some drama skits to help in the propagation of your set objectives. We also want to request for a novelty football match between your senior officers and our Nollywood stars.

The football match is aimed at fostering a stronger relationship with the Nigerian Army.

“Peace and security are fundamental ingredients for societal growth and development. It is in the light of this that made us come to you with the above request. We want to assure I unalloyed support where we a deemed necessary.”

Some Nollywood veterans on hand were Chief Bruno Iwuoha, Chief Chika Okpala, aka Zebrudaya, Sani Danja, Link Edochie, Harry B Anyanwu and others.

On 6th of July, 2019 the Nigerian Army Day will be celebrated in Lagos and the COAS promised to include AGN in the programme for a novelty football match.