Volleyball Clinic For N/West Coaches, Games Masters Kicks Off In Kaduna

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN

The Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports yesterday kicked off a 5-days volleyball clinic for coaches and games masters from the North-West in Kaduna. The five day program sponsored by Engr. Musa Nimrod will commenced from June 12 and run to June 16 at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna. Speaking at the opening ceremony, President of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) and North West representative, Engr. Nimrod said the clinic is to develop skills and confidence that will lead to a successful and competitive volleyball in the future.

“We are perculiar in the NorthWest because we are having opportunities to train our coaches. I am happy because everyday I see development in the game of volleyball. He urged the participants to use the opportunity to develop themselves and the state and to also start the online training.

“ I appeal to you to use this privilege because at the last beach course northwest went with the highest contingent. Also speaking, the Director of Sports, Kaduna state ministry of Youths and Sports Yakubu Ibrahim, he appreciated the coordinators for organizing the programme.

He said participants should learn and developed the game from the grassroots, while appealing to other Representatives from the zone to emulate the volleyball representative by making it active and brining out programmes that will make the zone more active. “Organizing competitions or clinics like this will improve sports in the zone.

That game masters and coaches are able to schedule time and participate in an event like this is a good thing for sports in zone” he further said. On his part, the facilitator. Mr Tony Nghuma Eghiemoi , said with such clinic, there will be great movement in volleyball in the country.

“Training provides coaches with knowledge and techniques to develop their skills, it helps instill new skills. He said the aim of the clinic is for coaches to go home with useful, usable skills and Information that will immediately and positively affect the quality of volleyball in the grassroots. “ Nimrod has brought great improvement in the zone and country in terms of volleyball. With him we are going back to competing because volleyball is everywhere now.