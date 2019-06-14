We’ll Do Our Best To Stabilise West Africa, Says PMB

BY JONATHAN NDA-ISAIAH, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed Nigeria’s commitment to stabilising the West African sub-region within its available resources.

During an audience at the State House, Abuja, yesterday, with the United Nations (UN) Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, Mohammad Ibn Chambas, the president said that he was pleased that the UN appreciated his administration’s focus on fighting corruption, poverty and ensuring regional stability.

Buhari, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, restated his belief that peaceful relations with Nigeria’s neighbours remained imperative in confronting terrorism and insurgency.

Chambas, who represented the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres at Nigeria’s Democracy Day celebration in Abuja, said that the UN boss extended his personal admiration for President Buhari’s “integrity and quality as a statesman especially, in fighting corruption and driving public accountability.”

He said that the UN appreciated the Nigerian leader’s commitment to tackling poverty, terrorism, insurgency and recharging the Lake Chad.

While pledging the UN continued technical support for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) towards the next general elections, Chambas also expressed the UN’s delight that Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, was elected the president of the 74th UN General Assembly.

He described Muhammad-Bande as “highly regarded by his peers in New York,” adding that “We will ensure his tenure is a success.”

In a related development, President Buhari received in audience the First Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan, Taban Deng Gai, who came to seek Nigeria’s support for lasting peace in his country.

Buhari reaffirmed Nigeria’s support for the people of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), and their quest for self-determination and independence.

At an audience he granted the president of SADR, Brahim Ghali, at the State House, the Nigerian leader stressed that the country’s position was in line with the several resolutions of the African Union (AU) and the UN on the matter.

Earlier, President Ghali congratulated Buhari on his re-election and the successful celebration of Democracy Day.

He commended Nigeria’s past support for SADR during Buhari’s tenure as military head of state and the country’s support for liberation movements on the African continent.