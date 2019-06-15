POLITICS
2019 Guber Poll: Tribunal Warns Nsima Ekere Against Undue Delay
The Governorship Elections Tribunal sitting in Uyo, Friday frowned at the application by Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Nsima Ekere seeking for more time to respond to applications made by respondents in the governorship elections petition pre-trials hearings.
The court emphasized that time is of the essence in an election petition case and therefore charged all parties to strive to abide by the timelines as indicated by the Electoral Act or as directed by the Tribunal.
The court had adjourned the matter to June 14, 2019 to hear all applications in the suit and the completion of pre-trial.
But counsel to the Petitioner, Jibrin Okutepa, SAN at the session at the Magistrate Court Complex in Uyo, prayed the court for an extension of the pre-trial period to enable them prepare their responses to the applications as filed by the Respondents.
The counsel to the Respondents, Chief Assam Assam, SAN for the 1st Respondent, Uko Udom, SAN for the 2nd Respondent and Offiong Offiong, SAN for the 3rd Responent were unanimous in their position that they would not oppose the application of the Petitioner, except that he cannot predicate his prayers on unsubstantiated allegations against Respondents.
The counsel to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd had all filed their applications for hearing today but the Petitioner failed to respond to most of the Applications, hence the application for the extension of time.
The court yielded to the prayers of the petitioner and extended the pre-trial period to June 21, 2019 for completion of pre-trial hearings.
MOST READ
2019 Guber Poll: Tribunal Warns Nsima Ekere Against Undue Delay
The Governorship Elections Tribunal sitting in Uyo, Friday frowned at the application by Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress,...
We Are Ready To Pay Counterpart Funds For Devt, Gov Yahaya Assures.
Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, over the weekend in Gombe, said his administration is ready to ensure prompt...
Kaduma Govt Retains 14 Ministries, Adds Three New Ones
The Kaduna State Government on Saturday, announced the governance structure for the second-term of Governor Nasir El-Rufai. The governor has...
KDSG Distribute 5000 free Maize seedlings to Farmers
As part of efforts to boost maize production, Kaduna State Government on Saturday distributed 5000 free Maize seeds to farmers....
Zulum Blasts INGOs Over False Claim On Projects
***Rejects €20 Million Intervention Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum came down hard on Mercy Corps International and the...
Group Hails Obaseki Over Appointment Of Anelu As Acting Accountant General
Youths drawn from Edo Central Senatorial District of Edo State under the aegis of Esan Youth Movement (EYM) have applauded...
Army Convenes Court Martial To Try Erring Soldiers In 6 Division
The Nigerian Army has convened a General Court Martial to try men and officers suspected to have been involved in...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES19 hours ago
10 Patients Go Blind After Injection In Hospital
- NEWS5 hours ago
Zulum Blasts INGOs Over False Claim On Projects
- COVER STORIES20 hours ago
I Don’t Trust Nigerian Politicians – Wike
- SPONSORED14 hours ago
LATEST DISCOVERY: How To Treat Weak Erection, Erectile Dysfunction Naturally And Be Free For Life
- HEALTH17 hours ago
Infectious Diseases You Need To Be Wary Of
- HEALTH18 hours ago
Raw Papaya For Menstrual Pain, Diabetes, Others
- NEWS5 hours ago
Kaduma Govt Retains 14 Ministries, Adds Three New Ones
- SPORTS15 hours ago
Transfer: Mbappe, Salah, Sterling Break €200m Barrier, Neymar Drops To €124m