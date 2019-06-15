76 Opposition Political Parties Boycott LG Poll, Demand Sack Of BYSIEC Chairman

About 76 political parties in Bayelsa State have threatened to boycot the August 10 Local Government Council elections if the state government fail to remove the acting chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) ,Hon. Ball Oyerede within three working days.

The aggrieved political parties under the aegis of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) are threatening to boycot the LG polls on the grounds that the acting chairman of BYSIEC, Hon. Ball Oyarede, is a card carrying member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and purportedly appointed by the State Governor, Hon Seriake Dickson, to help the PDP rig the elections.

Leadership learnt that the leadership of IPAC has also directed all member political parties that have not conducted their primaries to put their primaries on hold until their demands are met.

The IPAC Chairman in Bayelsa State, Comrade Eneyi Zidougha, in a statement sent to leadership at the end of the meeting of the Political parties, insisted that the decision by the existing political parties was unanimous and binding. In the Statement, Comrade Eneyi Zidougha, confirmed that ‘ 76 political parties have Unanimously resolved to boycott the forth coming local goverment. if the government refuses and go ahead to appoint Hon. Ball Oyarede as BYSIEC Chairman. Because he is a card carrying member of the PDP,and replace him with a neutral or none member of any political party. Preferably from the academia ‘We wonder why members of the Bayelsa State Assembly will accept and screen a card carrying member of the PDP as BYSIEC Chairman,knowing that it is illegal and contravene the Electoral Act 2010(as amended)We vehemently rejects this acts by the Bayelsa State lawmakers’ . ‘We have further resolved to order all our members parties who have submitted candidates to BYSIEC to withdraw them immediately. In addition to that IPAC has asked all party primaries in respect of the forthcoming LGA elections be put to an hold immediately’. ‘The entire political parties under IPAC may be compelled to take legal action to stop the elections if our demand are not met. Finally we have so decided because we have lost faith in the commission to conduct any free,fair and credible elections in the State’. ‘knowing fully well that the election result is already concluded,where the immediate past chairman of BYSIEC Chief(Dr) Bertola Perekeme resign to contest in an election in which he started all the processes as an umpire this has never happened in the history of Nigeria’.

However, the BYSIEC has denied the news making the rounds that Oyarede is the acting chairman of the commission.

Hon. Diepreye Dede, Commissioner, Media and Publicity of Commission, told leadership on the phone that the office of the chairman of the commission is vacant as at the time of filing this report.

He said “I am not aware that Ball Oyarede has been inaugurated as the chairman of the commission. And for that reason, I cannot react to the issues raised by IPAC.”