76 Opposition Political Parties Boycott LG Poll, Demand Sack Of BYSIEC Chairman
About 76 political parties in Bayelsa State have threatened to boycot the August 10 Local Government Council elections if the...
2019 Guber Poll: Tribunal Warns Nsima Ekere Against Undue Delay
The Governorship Elections Tribunal sitting in Uyo, Friday frowned at the application by Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress,...
We Are Ready To Pay Counterpart Funds For Devt, Gov Yahaya Assures.
Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, over the weekend in Gombe, said his administration is ready to ensure prompt...
Kaduma Govt Retains 14 Ministries, Adds Three New Ones
The Kaduna State Government on Saturday, announced the governance structure for the second-term of Governor Nasir El-Rufai. The governor has...
KDSG Distribute 5000 free Maize seedlings to Farmers
As part of efforts to boost maize production, Kaduna State Government on Saturday distributed 5000 free Maize seeds to farmers....
Zulum Blasts INGOs Over False Claim On Projects
***Rejects €20 Million Intervention Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum came down hard on Mercy Corps International and the...
Group Hails Obaseki Over Appointment Of Anelu As Acting Accountant General
Youths drawn from Edo Central Senatorial District of Edo State under the aegis of Esan Youth Movement (EYM) have applauded...
