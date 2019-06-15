Abuja Tricycle Operators Attest To Standard Products

Abuja tricycle operators have attested to the fact that there are no substandard tricycles flooding the Nigeria market, stating that all the Bajaj tricycles brought into the country are strong, durable and very reliable.

A tricycle dealer, Chief Walter Onyebueke, who spoke to the press, noted that Dubai Auto Gallery (DAG) Industries Nigeria Ltd, who are distributors of Bajaj in Nigeria, are importers of genuine Bajaj products, with one of the most extensive network of service teams spread across Nigeria to support the riders and fleet of these products.

Onyebueke said the specification of the imported products, Bajaj Tricycles, followed stringent quality and product standards. They are manufactured as per BS4, which are equivalent to Euro 4 emission standards.

Similarly, the chairman, Tricycle operators FCT, Comrade Thomas Danjuma, who initially lamented the poor quality of the Bajaj product retracted his statement by showing confidence in the product after enough conviction by the manufacturers, thereby encouraging the operators to leverage on the company’s toll free lines which direct operators to service stations close to them in all parts of Nigeria including Abuja.