NEWS
Abuja Tricycle Operators Attest To Standard Products
Abuja tricycle operators have attested to the fact that there are no substandard tricycles flooding the Nigeria market, stating that all the Bajaj tricycles brought into the country are strong, durable and very reliable.
A tricycle dealer, Chief Walter Onyebueke, who spoke to the press, noted that Dubai Auto Gallery (DAG) Industries Nigeria Ltd, who are distributors of Bajaj in Nigeria, are importers of genuine Bajaj products, with one of the most extensive network of service teams spread across Nigeria to support the riders and fleet of these products.
Onyebueke said the specification of the imported products, Bajaj Tricycles, followed stringent quality and product standards. They are manufactured as per BS4, which are equivalent to Euro 4 emission standards.
Similarly, the chairman, Tricycle operators FCT, Comrade Thomas Danjuma, who initially lamented the poor quality of the Bajaj product retracted his statement by showing confidence in the product after enough conviction by the manufacturers, thereby encouraging the operators to leverage on the company’s toll free lines which direct operators to service stations close to them in all parts of Nigeria including Abuja.
MOST READ
Abuja Tricycle Operators Attest To Standard Products
Abuja tricycle operators have attested to the fact that there are no substandard tricycles flooding the Nigeria market, stating that...
Niger Govt Faults CAN Over Appointments
The Niger State government has faulted a statement credited to the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)...
PIDI Tasks Lawmakers On Favourable Bill For Ex-Convicts
A non-governmental organisation (NGO) called Prison Inmates Development Initiative (PIDI-Nigeria) has charged the newly elected Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and...
Dearth Of Blood Donors Our Major Challenge- University Don
Dr Waziri Aliyu Dahiru, a consultant of haematology with the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, (ABUTH) Zaria, yesterday, described dearth...
‘Use Nollywood Platform To Promote Peace, Prosperity’
Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, has urged the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) to use...
10 Patients Go Blind After Injection In Hospital
Medical experts at a tertiary health institution in Kaduna State are now working round the clock to unveil the circumstances...
FG Bans Palm Oil Import, As CBN Distributes N30bn To Producers
It is now an offence for any company or individual to import palm oil into Nigeria. In its bid to...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Flash In The Pan: Politicians Who Left The Stage In Their Prime
-
BUSINESS21 hours ago
FG Issues Final Order To MultiChoice On Tariff Review
-
Others8 hours ago
el-Rufai Appoints Eight Special Advisers
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Coalition Knocks Obasanjo, GEJ Over Inciting Comments
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
Former EFCC Staff Emerges Adamawa Speaker
-
POLITICS9 hours ago
Gov. Bello Meets Buhari In Abuja
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Atiku, PDP Asking For Server We Don’t Have – INEC
-
COLUMNS21 hours ago
Amaechi’s Train Ride For $2b Silence