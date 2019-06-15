Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Abuja Tricycle Operators Attest To Standard Products

Published

1 min ago

on

Abuja tricycle operators have attested to the fact that there are no substandard tricycles flooding the Nigeria market, stating that all the Bajaj tricycles brought into the country are strong, durable and very reliable.

A tricycle dealer, Chief Walter Onyebueke, who spoke to the press, noted that Dubai Auto Gallery (DAG) Industries Nigeria Ltd, who are distributors of Bajaj in Nigeria, are importers of genuine Bajaj products, with one of the most extensive network of service teams spread across Nigeria to support the riders and fleet of these products.

Onyebueke said the specification of the imported products, Bajaj Tricycles, followed stringent quality and product standards. They are manufactured as per BS4, which are equivalent to Euro 4 emission standards.

Similarly, the chairman, Tricycle operators FCT, Comrade Thomas Danjuma, who initially lamented the poor quality of the Bajaj product retracted his statement by showing confidence in the product after enough conviction by the manufacturers, thereby encouraging the operators to leverage on the company’s toll free lines which direct operators to service stations close to them in all parts of Nigeria including Abuja.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Click To Get NAFDAC Approved Natural Supplements That Reverse HIGH BP, PEPTIC ULCER, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION/ QUICK EJACULATION, EYES Problem, GLAUCOMA, ARTHRITIS, DIABETES, FIBROID, INFECTIONS
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Abuja Tricycle Operators Attest To Standard Products

Abuja tricycle operators have attested to the fact that there are no substandard tricycles flooding the Nigeria market, stating that...
NEWS2 mins ago

Niger Govt Faults CAN Over Appointments

The Niger State government has faulted a statement credited to the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)...
Prison-bars-and-handcuffs Prison-bars-and-handcuffs
NEWS2 mins ago

PIDI Tasks Lawmakers On Favourable Bill For Ex-Convicts

A non-governmental organisation (NGO) called Prison Inmates Development Initiative (PIDI-Nigeria) has charged the newly elected Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and...
NEWS2 mins ago

Dearth Of Blood Donors Our Major Challenge- University Don

Dr Waziri Aliyu Dahiru, a consultant of haematology with the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, (ABUTH) Zaria, yesterday, described dearth...
ENTERTAINMENT4 mins ago

‘Use Nollywood Platform To Promote Peace, Prosperity’

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, has urged the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) to use...
COVER STORIES10 mins ago

10 Patients Go Blind After Injection In Hospital

 Medical experts at a tertiary health institution in Kaduna State are now working round the clock to unveil the circumstances...
COVER STORIES13 mins ago

FG Bans Palm Oil Import, As CBN Distributes N30bn To Producers

It is now an offence for any company or individual to import palm oil into Nigeria. In its bid to...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: