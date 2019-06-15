A

cropustulosis is an uncommon skin condition that causes itchy bumps, or pustules, to develop on the skin. It usually appears in babies but can also affect adults.

Acropustulosis typically occurs on the palms of the hands and soles of the feet.

Although the pustules can be itchy and uncomfortable, the condition is not serious and tends to resolve by the time the child reaches 3 years of age. Infantile acropustulosis does not cause any lasting complications.

Symptoms

Acropustulosis causes recurrent, itchy pustules on the skin. Initially, the pustules appear as red, flat bumps, but they then fill with fluid that resembles pus. As this occurs, they become raised and turn yellow or white.

Pustules occur in groups, which are called crops. Crops come and go over the first few years of the infant’s life. Periods during which the pustules are present are known as flares, and these typically last for 7 to 14 days. They tend to recur every 2 to 4 weeks.

Acropustulosis most commonly affects the palms and soles, but the crops can also appear on the: Ankles, backs of the hands, feet, scalp, wrists

Infants with this condition can seem irritable and uncomfortable due to the itchiness.

Although the condition does not cause lasting complications, the American Osteopathic College of Dermatology advice that the skin where the rash occurs may remain darker for some time after the rash clears. Eventually, the skin should return to its normal color.

Age of onset

Infantile acropustulosis typically presents in the first 2 to 12 months of a child’s life. The condition usually becomes less severe as time goes on, and it tends to disappear by 3 years of age.

Acropustulosis is most common in babies, but it can also affect older children and adults.

Causes

The exact cause of acropustulosis of infancy is unknown. Some cases develop after a scabies infection. Scabies is a highly contagious skin condition that occurs when the Sarcoptes scabiei parasitic mite burrows into the skin.

Acropustulosis may signify an allergic reaction to the scabies mite.

However, other cases of infantile acropustulosis occur independently of scabies infection. Unlike scabies, acropustulosis is not contagious.

Risk factors

Doctors are not sure why some babies get acropustulosis while others do not. The primary risk factor for acropustulosis in infants is age, with the lesions most commonly occurring in children under 3 years old.

Diagnosis

Doctors typically diagnose infantile acropustulosis by visually inspecting the lesions and ruling out the presence of scabies mites or burrows.

Occasionally, a doctor may order laboratory tests to exclude other conditions or check for an infection, such as chickenpox.