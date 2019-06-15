Agony Of A Widow Over Slain Husband’s Missing Body

Mrs. Lucy Nicholas Mtsoo is a widow. She just lost her husband, Nicholas Mtsoo, who was allegedly killed by some militia men at Byepi in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

She has come to terms with the death of her husband though very sore at the way and manner of his death. What is bothering the young widow now is her inability to bury her heartthrob who was killed in gruelling and questionable circumstances.

Not that Lucy and her in-laws do not have the wherewithal to bury the departed. Indeed, they want to get it done like yesterday. The problem is Nicholas Mtsoo’s body is nowhere to be found.

Lucy is now appealing to the governments of Benue and Taraba states to help recover the body for burial.

Lucy told LEADERSHIP Weekend that her husband, Mtsoo, was killed by a group of gunmen in Wukari who later called her to inform her about the killing. They claimed that they also asked her to call her people to go and get the corpse in the forest.

According to Lucy who spoke with LEADERSHIP Weekend on phone from Logo local government area of Benue State, until the body of her husband is recovered for burial, the spirit of her three children and herself may not have rest.

One Mr. Ezekiel Ajai who was among the 11 people that boarded the vehicle with Nicholas from Zaki/Biam. It was said that it was in the vehicle that Nicholas was subsequently adopted by the militia. Ajai, however, returned to Zaki/Biam to break the news to the people in Zaki Biam.

Ajai said the militias abducted all the 11 people in the vehicle including the driver, took them to a forest, and after killing the rest asked him to go and tell his people on how the rest were killed.

Lucy said she was in constant calls with her husband shortly before he was killed.

She said, “My husband was on the road from Ugba in Logo local government area of Benue State to Iware, a village in Taraba State where we used to cultivate yam. Knowing that there is crisis in Wukari, I was talking to him regularly especially when my husband got to Wukari axis, at a points, when I called, he told me to continue to pray for him. I asked him what is happening to him, he could not talk to me again.

“From there I discovered something was wrong, his voice was not normal again, there was heavy shouting of matured men from the background of his phone. He therefore told me to ensure that I should take good care of our only son and the two girls.

“I became so confused. I insisted he should tell me what was the problem. That was when someone else grabbed his phone and told me that my husband could not return to me, I should forget about him. They returned the phone to him again and forced him to talk to me.

Then he said the situation with him now was that even if he was allowed to go, he could not make it on his own.

“After some hours, someone used my husband ‘s phone and called me again. It was a man’s voice. He told me in the Hausa language that my husband was dead in the bush. If I had people who thought they were men enough, they should go into Byepi forest and find the body.”

Mr. Clement Mtsoo, the eldest brother to Nicholas Mtsoo who also spoke with LEADERSHIP on phone called on the authorities to prevail on the killers of his brother to reveal where Nicholas was killed and the corpse dumped so that the family could recover it for burial.

Clement who gave the details of the incident said he promptly approached a security agency in Zaki/Biam to accompany him to where the militia called that his younger brother was killed to no avail.

He said, “When one of the militias used my brother’s phone to call his wife that they had killed my brother, I went to Zaki/Biam and reported the matter to the Benue/Taraba Security Joint Task Force stationed at Wuaze Primary School. The task force asked me to report the matter to the police.

“I went to the police station and complained. The police said it was an interstate matter therefore the police must have to take orders from the commissioner of police in Makurdi. That was how I became hopeless on how to locate the body of my brother.

“Though I have forgiven the killers of my brother, the two states government should ensure that the body is recovered for burial.

But the chairman Wukari local government area of Taraba State, Daniel Adi, when contacted said he was not aware of the killing of anybody at Byepi.

He said what he knewww was that a vehicle coming from Zaki/Biam knocked down and killed a Jukun man at Byepi.

Adi said the vehicle which killed the man was arrested and detained in Wukari by the police while the driver was freed he said all the occupants of the vehicle were release.

“The driver was released based on how sympathetic he was to the killed Jukun man,” Adi stated.

The spokesman of the police in Taraba State Command, David Misar, said the police were aware that three people were killed within the same area on the said Wednesday by some unknown gunmen.

The Taraba PPRO, however, said the Divisional Police Officer in Wukari could not substantiate the claim of the abduction and killing of the nine passengers as made by one Ezekiel in Zaki/Biam.

Misar said the commissioner of police had already ordered the police in Wukari to conduct check on the facts of the allegations.

“What the chairman told is not far from what the DPO in Wukari said when the CP called during our meeting this morning. I am not sure of any group of militia that abducted a vehicle, though the CP had ordered the police in Wukari to cross check the allegations as reported,” Misar told LEADERSHIP Weekend.