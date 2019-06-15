AMEBO’S KORNER: Celeb In ‘Hot Slap’ Controversy

When are bloggers and so-called social media influencers going to stop peddling rumours about personalities in the industry especially the alleged recent secret wedding between Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajeyemi?

Who really wants to rubbish the actress’ image at this time she’s doing everything to maintain her calm? Just recently the actress was in the news again, this time that her colleague in the make-believe industry, Kolawole Ajeyemi, has wedded her in a secret ceremony.

This buzz has brought confusion to the camps of both actors as he has come out to deny the claim.

Ajeyemi, however, blamed the action on fake bloggers and warned them to desist from spreading wrong information about him.

He said, “I strongly believe that ignorance is worse than illiteracy. When one is considered an illiterate, there is still hope of learning and acquiring knowledge. On the other hand, when one is ignorant, thinking they already know all but painfully, all they know are so wrong and off point. FAKE BLOGGERS. It’s a very bad thing to publicly use people’s pictures and mentioning their names in your wrong assumption.

“Sometimes, it’s easy to get pissed off at this set of people but what I feel for them now is just mere pity. Because the Bible said and I quote, “Woes to thee that spoilest, and thou wast not spoiled; and dealest treacherously, and they dealt not treacherously with thee. When thou shalt cease to spoil, thou shalt be spoiled; and when thou shalt make an end to deal treacherously, they shall deal treacherously with thee. (Isaiah 33:1).”

“God said in His words we should love one another, don’t do things that will pull down a fellow human down mentally, emotionally and spiritually. My advice to those bloggers is do your findings well before you send wrong information (RUMORS ) to the general public.

“Stop posting my pictures and mentioning my names in your rumours if you don’t want God to destroy everything you have laboured for. How can you be so lazy in brain not to makes findings before spreading your dirty rumours? Fine!! There is freedom of speech but freedom after speech is not certain. Let’s be guided.”

In a related but different case, there is a kind of slap that can reset even a mad man’s memory loss. But on the contrary, this certain celebrity slap hasn’t gone down well with an acclaimed social media influencer, Pamilerin, who was given a hot slap that almost blinded him. It was gathered that that Peruzzi did feature his bouncers to make a hit (hot slap that could boil water) on Pamilerin’s face, days ago in Port-Harcourt.

This was because of a long deleted tweet the Pamilerin made comparing Peruzzi to Teniola, the Askamaya mistress, which ended with a ‘dirty slap’. The issue now is despite an open apology from him featuring his boss, Davido, Pamilerin still wants to drag the DMW act to court for assault.

But wait…why do people go on the internet to cause wahala? You guys don’t know these celebrities are also human abi? Well…he should be happy Peruzzi wasn’t Jim Iyk.