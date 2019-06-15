COVER STORIES
APC Will Win Kogi By Landslide Any Day, Anytime – Gov Bello
Ahead of the November governorship election, Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has declared that the All Progressives Congress ( APC) will win by a landslide in the state anyday,anytime.
He disclosed this yesterday to State House correspondents after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
He also dismissed insinuations that there were moves by the APC to deny him the party’s ticket.
According to him, APC in Kogi State was rebuilt by him, after the good job done by the late former governor, Prince Abubakar Audu.
He said. I am the governor today and Insha Allah, l will return back as the governor for another four years, after the November 16 election.
“As for the ticket, the analogy is that the tenant cannot send the landlord out of his house. So, APC in Kogi State was rebuilt by me, after the good job done by our late leader, His Excellency, Prince Abubakar Audu.
“After his demise, l came, rebuilt it from the scratch to what it is today. That is evident in the last outing of the party where we had 25/25, in the State House of Assembly. We also won seven out of the nine contested positions in the House of Representatives and two out of the three senators representing Kogi state in the Senate.
“So,anybody that is making such noise, does not disturb me, because, in the market place, noise is allowed. You know, noise in Kogi politics is the loudest, so people must make noise and you can’t stop that.
“ But surely, l am very good with my party from the local government to the national level. They know that l am the leader of the party in my state. I have built it and it is very strong. Anytime, any day, we will win elections in landslide. That l am going to win in the primaries is given by the grace of God, by whichever means, direct or indirect.
“Secondly, in the November governorship election, we are not just talking of wining, we are looking at the margins. The margin is going to be such that whoever comes far second, will be discouraged to go to court.”
Governor Bello also described as a masterstroke the decision of President Buhari to recognise June 12 as Democracy Day.
He noted “we can’t thank Mr President well enough for that wonderful masterstroke of recognising an icon, a human being that is synonymous with democracy, the late Chief MKO Abiola.
“ I think something would have been wrong if he had not done this. For effectively doing it well, we can’t thank him enough. It is so significant for us and the future generation to know that this man paid the supreme price for the democracy we are enjoying today. We continue to pray for him to do more for the country.”
He has blaze the trail. On It’s significance for politics and politicians ,he said “It politics, we have to be real we are in this politics to serve. Chief
MKO Abiola was out to serve us.
“He was denied. President Muhammadu Buhari is serving us and he has also recognized the man who paid the supreme sacrifice and what this
means is that we must remain real and have the interest of the masses at heart and serve them to the best of our ability.
On what Nigerans should expect from the APC going forward he said”You are going to see government at ease in the next level. Programs, projects and every policies of government, you are going to see them implemented with ease unlike what we saw in the eight National
Assembly.
“ You can see now that the atmosphere is very calm and everybody is happy. It shows that APC got it right this time around. So, kudos to Mr. President, leadership of our great party and leadership of the National Assembly and all the members of the National Assembly,” he added.
