SPORTS
Armed Forces Half Marathon Championship Holds Today
The third edition of the CDS Armed Forces and Security Agencies Half Marathon Championship holds today in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
The half Marathon tagged “Together We Are” is expected to cover 21.5km distance for the regular marathoners, starting from Dei-Dei along Kubwa Express way to terminate at the Sports Complex of Aguiyi Ironsi Cantonment.
This year’s edition will feature ‘Veterans Officers’ and they are expected to cover a distance of 10km starting from the Tipper garage along the same express way.
Speaking at press conference heralding the half marathon championship in Abuja, the chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), Commodore Nuhu Bala, said the marathon was put in place to further cement the existing relationship between the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the other security agencies in the country through sports.
“The aim and objectives of the exercise is to further cement the existing relationship between the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the other security agencies through sports.”
“The championship consists of 14 security agencies including the Armed Forces of Nigeria and over 250 officers have registered for the marathon, first edition of the championship took place in 2017 while the second edition was in June 2018.”
“The first overall winner will be given a Toyota Yaris 2018 model while the winner for the veterans’ category will take the Hyundai Elentra and other mouthwatering prizes to be won, including cash,” he said.
According to Nuhu “the event also enjoys the goodwill and support of all the Service Chiefs, IGP as well as the head of security agencies”.
Nuhu also revealed that the Abuja-Kubwa-Zuba Expressway road will be partially closed during the exercise.
