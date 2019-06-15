Betsy Obaseki Elected President Of Wives Of Southern Governors’ Forum

Wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, has been elected the President of Wives of Southern Governors’ Forum to provide leadership to the forum in supporting their spouses’ mandate to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

The election was held during a meeting attended by the wives of the 36 state governors, held at the First Lady Conference Hall in Abuja, where Niger State Governor’s wife, Dr Amina Sani Bello, emerged as President of Wives of Northern Governors’ Forum.

In her acceptance speech at the dinner, the First Lady of Edo State, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, expressed appreciation to the Wives of the Southern Governors for the confidence reposed in her to lead them and pledged to move the Forum to greater heights.

She commended Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari for her visionary leadership and for galvanising the wives of the 36 state governors towards impacting their states in a positive manner in the past four years.

In her address to wives of the governors, Mrs Buhari expressed appreciation to the women for building confidence and restoring hope to their fellow women, noting, “In the last four years, many of you have positively impacted lives of your people in your states and even beyond. Specifically, you have touched lives, your hands have healed the sick and transformed the faces of sadness into faces of smiles.”

“Beyond being wives of governors who have a public mandate with the duty to support, we must also be committed to championing the cause of the vulnerable in our society. For these, you will be remembered and judged positively by posterity and history,” Mrs Buhari added.