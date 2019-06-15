Others
Betsy Obaseki Elected President Of Wives Of Southern Governors’ Forum
Wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, has been elected the President of Wives of Southern Governors’ Forum to provide leadership to the forum in supporting their spouses’ mandate to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.
The election was held during a meeting attended by the wives of the 36 state governors, held at the First Lady Conference Hall in Abuja, where Niger State Governor’s wife, Dr Amina Sani Bello, emerged as President of Wives of Northern Governors’ Forum.
In her acceptance speech at the dinner, the First Lady of Edo State, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, expressed appreciation to the Wives of the Southern Governors for the confidence reposed in her to lead them and pledged to move the Forum to greater heights.
She commended Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari for her visionary leadership and for galvanising the wives of the 36 state governors towards impacting their states in a positive manner in the past four years.
In her address to wives of the governors, Mrs Buhari expressed appreciation to the women for building confidence and restoring hope to their fellow women, noting, “In the last four years, many of you have positively impacted lives of your people in your states and even beyond. Specifically, you have touched lives, your hands have healed the sick and transformed the faces of sadness into faces of smiles.”
“Beyond being wives of governors who have a public mandate with the duty to support, we must also be committed to championing the cause of the vulnerable in our society. For these, you will be remembered and judged positively by posterity and history,” Mrs Buhari added.
MOST READ
5G Will Enhance Digital Economy In Nigeria, Expert Says
An IT expert, Mr Jide Awe, on Saturday said that adopting the 5G network would enhance digital economy in Nigeria....
Army Arraign 14 Officers, Soldiers Accused Of Murder, Kidnapping
The Nigerian Army said on Saturday it has begun proceedings to court martial 14 officers and soldiers accused of murder,...
Hong Kong Suspends Controversial Extradition Bill
The Hong Kong government has suspended its highly controversial plan to allow extraditions to mainland China, Chief Executive Carrie Lam...
Ekiti Varsity Investigates, Queries Don Over Sex For Marks
The Management of Ekiti State University,(EKSU), Ado Ekti says it has begun investigations into allegation of sexual misconduct involving one...
Man, 40, Commits Suicide In Kano
A 40-year-old man, Femi Oguntumi, was on Friday found hanged to a ceiling fan in his room at Dakata Quarters...
Ganduje Appoints New Head of Service
Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has approved the appointment of Dr Kabiru Shehu as the State Head of Service....
Man, 40, Commits Suicide In Kano
A 40-year-old man, Femi Oguntumi, was on Friday found hanged to a ceiling fan in his room at Dakata Quarters...
MOST POPULAR
- Others22 hours ago
el-Rufai Appoints Eight Special Advisers
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
10 Patients Go Blind After Injection In Hospital
- POLITICS22 hours ago
Gov. Bello Meets Buhari In Abuja
- NEWS23 hours ago
Court Orders EFCC Release Of Engr. Dalori
- COLUMNS23 hours ago
Woman On the Loose
- NEWS23 hours ago
Rename Yola Int’l Airport To Saleh Michika Int’l Airport, FG Urged
- FEATURES24 hours ago
My Fears For A Governors-dominated Senate – Yusuf
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
I Don’t Trust Nigerian Politicians – Wike