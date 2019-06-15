NEWS
Boris Johnson To Replace Theresa May As Britain’s PM
Boris Johnson, front-runner of Brexit to Replace Theresa May As Britain’s Prime Minister, came under pressure on Friday to face the media over his Brexit plans as another of his rivals dropped out of the leadership battle.
Health minister Matt Hancock quit the battle to succeed May as Conservative Party leader, saying the party was looking for a candidate for the present not the future, leaving six contenders amongst whom Johnson is the overwhelming favorite.
He won the backing of 114 of 313 Conservative lawmakers in the first round of voting, way ahead of foreign minister Jeremy Hunt who was second with 43 while three others were eliminated.
The issue dominating the contest is how and when Britain will leave the European Union and who is best placed to solve the crisis that has plunged the political establishment into turmoil since the 2016 referendum to leave the bloc.
May resigned as Conservative leader having failed three times to get her divorce deal with the EU through parliament. The EU has repeatedly said it will not renegotiate that deal.
Rivals turned their sights on Johnson who has pledged that Britain will leave on Oct. 31, whether or not a deal can be struck.
