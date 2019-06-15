HEALTH
Butt Pain In Pregnancy
During pregnancy, a woman can expect to feel some new aches and pains, due to changes that the body is undergoing. Butt pain is common and normal during pregnancy, and it can result from several factors.
As the fetus and uterus grow, they put pressure on the hips, back, and buttocks. Buttocks pain can also stem from pregnancy complications and unrelated medical issues.
No matter the cause, talk to a doctor about any new pain that arises during pregnancy. A doctor can often help develop a treatment plan to relieve any bothersome symptoms.
Causes
Buttocks pain during pregnancy can either be referred pain which originates elsewhere in the body and radiates to the buttocks or it can result from problems in the area.
The following are some possible causes of buttocks pain during pregnancy:
Hemorrhoids
It is common for women to develop hemorrhoids during pregnancy. Hemorrhoids are swollen veins in the lower rectum or anus.
As the uterus expands during the second and third trimesters, it puts more pressure and strain on the anus, which can cause hemorrhoids to form.
Constipation and standing for long periods can increase the likelihood of developing hemorrhoids during pregnancy.
Hemorrhoids can cause:
Anal aches and pain
Itching around the anus
Bleeding during bowel movements
A tender lump to form in the anus
Contractions
Contractions are the body’s way of moving the fetus out of the body. Genuine contractions occur during the last part of the third trimester, just before birth. Some women feel contraction pain in the buttocks.
Other symptoms associated with contractions include: Bloody or brown discharge from the vagina, lower back and abdomen pain.
Diagnosis
A doctor will ask about symptoms and whether anything makes them better or worse.
In some cases, a visual examination is enough to determine whether a person has hemorrhoids.
Other tests, such as a blood or urine analysis or imaging tests, can also help a doctor determine the underlying cause of the pain.
Treatments And Home Remedies
There are several potential treatment options for buttocks pain during pregnancy. Some common treatments include:
It is essential to speak with a doctor about which medications are safe to use. Some, including aspirin and ibuprofen, can be harmful. Some women wish to avoid using certain other drugs during pregnancy.
For mild pain or if a woman wishes to avoid medical intervention, home remedies may help.
Home remedies for butt pain during pregnancy include:
Using witch hazel for hemorrhoids, such as these available for purchase online
Sitting in warm (not hot) water for hemorrhoids
Eating fiber to help avoid constipation
Avoiding standing or sitting for long periods of time
Sleeping with a pillow under the belly and between the legs
Light stretching
If pelvic girdle pain causing pain in the buttocks, it may help to use a foam roller or do stretches to help loosen tight hips. A range of foam rollers is available for purchase online.
Prevention
While it is not always possible to prevent pain in the buttocks during pregnancy, a woman may be able to reduce the risk by:
Avoiding constipation with a diet high in fiber
Staying hydrated to avoid preterm contractions
If possible, staying active during pregnancy
Stretching the muscles in the back, buttocks, and legs
