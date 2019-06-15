Could Too Much Religion Be Bad For You?

According to the Economist of London, the United States is the only country in the world where Christianity and wealth go together. This, according to the Economist is because the “God of the American church is a prosperity God”. Elsewhere, poverty and religion seem to be interwoven and much so in Africa. I may not entirely agree with the conclusions of the Economist, but I think the findings attract my interest. Why is the “African Christian God” not a wealthy one?

In the last eight years, I have had the honour of facilitating a few discussion groups, many of which were in business meeting and social media. In these meetings, I am often surprised by the amount of religious content that strays into these discussions. In many of these discussions people will quote a bible verse and tell you that is what the bible says and that ought to be the answer to the discussion. As a facilitator, I will try to steer the discussion away from such short cuts. I call them short cuts because when people say things in the name of God, they are trying to put some finality to the discussion. The objective of facilitation is not to get such a short cut answer, rather it is to explore uncharted territories. I have been privileged to participate in a few American discussion groups, to tell you the truth, the content of the discussions always lives me a wiser person.

Sometime in 2017, a Christian organisation wanted me to facilitate a leadership session. Concerned that I could bring in examples from the secular world they repeatedly emailed me that the discussion was “Bible only”. I was tempted to cancel the meeting; but anyway, I was glad I went and by the end of the meeting the host was the one who led me to veer into the secular examples they did not want me to delve into.

In my short life, I have found out that often people who run to bring Bible into a conversation are not willing to learn. It is not enough to believe in the Bible. Listen to the Bible itself, “Thou believest that there is one god; thou doest well, the devil also believe and tremble” – James 2:19. The devil not only believes, he trembles. Some of us do not even tremble. People will try to use the bible to manipulate others, to avoid valid discussions and close themselves to change.

What is my point in this piece? Being born again is not the end to the use of your brain. The “African gospel” has failed us in this area. You see the American Christian is educated, he knows that after praying, he has to work out his salvation; he has to think. Don’t tell me that when people have relationship challenge all they have to do is pray. That is cheap junk. Pray, yes; but when you are done praying, think. I think this is where the American Christian differs from the African Christian. Read Acts 1: 24 -26. When the 11 Apostles had an important appointment to make, they prayed and after they prayed, they decided to vote with their brains, and Matthias was chosen. After prayer, they decided to use their brain. If the brain was not meant to be used, then it was no good for God to give it to us.

I once heard Andrew Womack say that so many Christians surrendered their lives to Christ and now, they have no life again. No brain, just nothing to think. In 2010 I was attending an African church in Manchester with my wife, when it was testimony time, a Nigerian man came forward to testify. In his testimony, he related how that he was offered two jobs, one in Manchester and the second in Lagos, Nigeria. Confused on which to accept, he went to ask his pastor to help him with the choice. I looked at the man and told my wife that I was done and have attended enough service for the day. When did pastors become “talismen”, fortune tellers or soothsayers?

In the Republic of Ireland some years ago, I tried to offer my thoughts to a Nigerian who was stranded in the US. It turned out that this Nigerian has a doctorate degree in Civil Engineering. He had applied for asylum and was denied and was just floating in the country, jobless. When I tried to tell him to return to Nigeria, he told me God told him not to go back to Nigeria. As usual, God is the burden bearer for all foolishness. He is the insurance of last resort against all our stupidity. Every attempt for me to make him see his stupidity fell on deaf ears. He had no explanation for why he was in the Republic of Ireland other than the miserable excuse that God told him to be in the there. You, see if you do not understand what God is telling you, pray for understanding. Read Apostle Paul’s words in 1Cor 14:13, if you are praying in tongues, you should pray that to be able to interpret. Have you received a leading that you do not understand, that sounds like tongues? You need to pray for understanding, don’t be foolish.

Don’t be foolish, God gave you your brain to reason. Even when the Apostle knew that God did not want him to go somewhere, he used his brain to say I am going, I want to go, this is what I want to do. The Bible describes us as co -labourers, sharers in the grace and co -heirs, not servants. Is it wrong to dialogue with God? Absolutely not. God says when you come to a meeting with him, you should bring your strong points. In Exodus 3 when Moses was holding a dialogue with God, he urged God to “repent” of what He was planning to do. What do we see today? People who come to God with no plan, no reasoning just foolishness. Today the “African God” is crippling so many destinies. But this crippled state is not really the fault of the African God. Until the African culture is rooted out of its education, the road is still a long way for true prosperity. There has never been the need for audacious education in Africa like we need it today. In a speech to the Nigerian Institute of Management, Warri in 2011, I had hinged my hope for Africa on education. Today, I think that sentence needs to be qualified. We need quality audacious education. The kind of education that can challenge our cultural idiosyncrasies.

In a conversation with some church leaders not long ago, my attention was drawn to the fact that the leader of the organisation cannot be wrong as he was God-sent. I was stunned. The liberation of the African mind from its cultures is going to be the final battle for the liberation of Africans. This is a war that will make apartheid struggle an elementary story. (TO BE CONTINUED)

