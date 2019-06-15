NEWS
Court Jails Man For Stabbing Another To Death
An Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, yesterday, ordered the remand of a 27-year-old man, Ibrahim Abu, accused of stabbing a man to death with a broken bottle.
The presiding Magistrate, Tolu Agbona, ordered that Abu should be remanded in Ikoyi Prison pending legal advice from the State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
He, thereafter, adjourned the matter till July 15.
Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Cousin Adams, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 30, at Satellite Town.
He alleged that the defendant had used a broken bottle to stab Azuka Ogobi, 32, to death.
“The deceased did not like the fact that the defendant was separating two street fighters, he approached him and asked that he should not meddle and should leave them to fight.
“The duo consequently had gotten into a fight and stabbed each other, but Ogobi died two days later from the wound sustained,” the prosecutor said.
The offence, Adams said, contravened the provisions of Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 223 stipulates death sentence for offenders. (NAN)
