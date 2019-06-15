NEWS
Court Remands Spiritualist Over Failed Deliverance
A man, who claimed to be a spiritualist, Taofik Olusegun, has been arrested and arraigned before the Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining the sum of N250, 000 from one Ogunpola Quadril, in other to deliver him from an undisclosed ailment through prayers but the purported deliverance failed.
LEADERSHIP Weekend learnt that the victim then asked for the refund of his money since he was not able to perform the deliverance as he had boasted but the spiritualist refused, insisting that he had already conducted the prayers and was not the person that answers prayers.
It was gathered that the purported spiritualist was then arrested and later charged before the Court for obtaining money under false pretense and was remanded in prison custody.
The incident happened at Igando area of Lagos where Segun met the victim, Quadri, and gave him prophecy that instilled fear in him.
It was then that Segun requested the money in order to buy spiritual materials for the prayers, which later turned out to be false.
However, as the deliverance did not work as promised, Quadri was said to have approached Segun and asked him to refund the money.
It was also gathered that Segun claimed that he had already spent the money to buy spiritual materials and as such, he had no money to refund him.
The matter was then reported to the police at Igando Division and Segun was arrested. After interrogation, the police found him culpable and charged him before the Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court for fraud.
He pleaded not guilty.
The prosecutor, Mr G Simon, asked the Court to give a date for hearing to enable the police to prove that he actually committed the offence.
Thus, the magistrate, Mr LKJ Layeni, granted him bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.
He was remanded in prison custody pending when he would perfect his bail. The matter was adjourned till July 3rd, 2019.
