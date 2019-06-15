Creativity Can’t Be Forced – Khiran

Fashion has always been part of Nikki Khiran one of the pioneers of African fabric and fashion in Nigeria. From an early age, she has always loved fashion, fabric making and the arts. Her passion for fashion led her to the London College of Fashion where she majored in fashion design Technology. She speaks with OLUWATOYIN AGUDA about her recent ventures and her plan for her brand.

You also do bags and accessories. At what point and why did you delve into this aspect of fashion? What market niche were you hoping to fill?

I wanted my brand not to just be about clothes. In many instances, people walk in and want accessories and bags to coordinate with their clothes, so we decided to incorporate accessories into the NK brand. I will say I don’t have a niche market, I just want people that appreciate my sense of fashion and want beautiful and well-made clothing.

Why did you decide to do interiors and what has been the response so far?

I look at the Nikki Khiran brand as more of a lifestyle brand than just fashion. I am about lifestyle and I love comfort. I want clients to have beautiful homes as well as beautiful clothes. For me, the two come together to make a beautiful well rounded life. I am fortunate that my clients appreciate and buy into my taste. Therefore, it has been very well received so far.

What do you like most about being a designer?

I like bringing out a woman’s best assets and showing beauty and diversity no matter her shape, size or height. Also, seeing the joy on her face when her expectations are met makes all the hard work worthwhile. Having a client call and telling me how great they look puts so much smile on my face, it just makes my day.

Your Abuja store is as active as the Lagos store, how do you manage to create a balance between the two?

Managing stores in Lagos and Abuja has been challenging. One has to tackle the challenge that comes with staffing, dealing with clients, logistics and others. Like I said earlier, my sister, Kemi, has been awesome with helping me with my business when I am not around and because she is a builder /interior designer she takes over and does the homes when we need to decorate.

What is the Nikki Khiran brand known for?

The Nikki Khiran woman is confident, individualistic and self-assured. She is feminine yet strong and doesn’t follow trends. She is a real woman with real curves; dresses to suit her curves and doesn’t feel the need to be a size 8 to feel good about herself.

The Nikki Khiran brand is about timeless, elegant and effortless clothing for real women with real curves, exquisite tailoring on gorgeous fabrics and homeware decor to add that little extra something to make your space more comfortable!

If you are to access the Nigerian fashion industry now and what obtained when you started over two decades ago, what comparisons would you make?

In the past few years, the Nigerian fashion industry has suddenly boomed. There are many new and emerging talents so there is more variety, compared to when we started in Nigeria some 14 years ago when there was little to choose from in terms of variety. I will say I still feel like we still have a long way to go in terms of our finishing, infrastructure and raw materials, these still remain enormous challenges to the Nigerian fashion industry.

How affordable are you?

I am affordable considering the quality of what I sell and the fabrics used.

The Nikki Khiran brand focuses more on the older women, why is this so, is it because you can relate more with them, or you want to make that your unique market niche?

I beg to differ, my focus is not older women. My target market is women from 25 through 75 years. Honestly I cover a very wide spectrum of women from all age groups and different walks of life, my clothes are elegant and sophisticated, if you are a classy 20 something year old, then you can wear NK.

What will you say about style and age? Should women change the way they dress as they get older?

Yes! There are certain outfits that are less appropriate the older one gets. It is sad when you see a woman at a certain age trying too hard to look young. I believe in aging gracefully with almost anything. We can’t all be a Tina Turner who can wear anything. Sometimes, being covered up can be very sexy.

You are passionate about training and mentoring the younger ones. What has been your experience?

I believe that all the knowledge and experiences I have acquired should be passed on to the younger generation. I want to invest in the future of young Nigerians and build a skills acquisition centre where young people can learn creative skills. I will also want to be involved in mentoring programmes to promote discipline and entrepreneurial skills.

Being a fashion designer and a very stylish woman, how would you define style and elegance?

Style and elegance are both interwoven. Style is knowing what to wear, how to wear it and when to wear it. It is being confident enough to try different looks, and knowing what works for you. Elegance is the individuality, grace, and confidence that a woman exudes without trying too hard or having to break the bank.

If you have the opportunity to change anything in the fashion industry in Nigeria, what will that be?

I will improve on infrastructure, open a world class art and fashion design college, encourage people to create more and copy less and teach more on finishing of garments, since what is holding us back in this country is the quality of garments we are producing.

What will you like to be remembered for?

I would like to be remembered as a brilliant craftsman, a creative force who puts a smile on people’s faces because they enjoy wearing my brand as much as I enjoy creating the pieces, and someone who added value to other people’s lives.

What three key points will you tell someone venturing into the fashion industry to consider?

Being creative is a gift, it can’t be forced. It is either you have it or you don’t!

Work under an experienced designer for a few years, understudy the person, find out what works and what doesn’t; life is too short to make unnecessary mistakes! Be teachable and humble; exposure and experience are invaluable, you can never know enough.

I will also add that you must be able to balance both your creative side with your entrepreneurial sides. However, this can be very difficult because most creative people are geared towards the creative process and unfortunately, they often forget or know very little about the commercial side of things.

They forget that rent, electricity, staff, generator, apart from, fabric and trimming costs have to be factored into the cost of the garment. So a lot of creative people rarely break even. It is however a learning process, with time you learn, you know how to merge the two.

What is next for Nikki Khiran?

I would like to pass on knowledge to the next generation and know that I have impacted lives. I have several things in the pipeline but wouldn’t want to talk about them until they have matured For now my immediate focus is on the Abuja branch, we are creating more awareness for the branch while growing my home ware store in Lagos. Our focus is for Nikki Khiran to be a lifestyle brand, not just fashion and accessories.

Who will you say has been your greatest influence?

My greatest influence in life was my mother. She taught me to be strong, disciplined and to be a goal-getter. She taught me to never give up, to always pursue my dreams and to be the best that I can be at whatever I do. And of course, God always upholds me and gives me strength!