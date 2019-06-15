Curtailing Almajiri: Begging For Political Will

There have been arguments for and against the existence of the Almajiri system. JOY YESUFU takes a cursory look at the practice and how to curtail it

o some schools of thought the reality of almajiri children in Northern Nigeria represents the worst and most cruel violation of the rights of children which calls to question the humanity of the perpetrators of the abuses.

Those who are in position of governance and have seen on display this plight of these innocent children in the cities and towns should make concerted efforts to end these.

Hordes of hungry, unsheltered and barely-clad children could be observed daily on the streets approaching people to beg for the next meal or for money.

Presently, both local and international findings have revealed hundreds of these children are on the streets of the country, exposed to dangers with no access to formal education, food, clothing and parental love.

Yet, they too are children and citizens of the country with their fundamental human rights supposedly protected, recognized and guaranteed by the constitution of our country.

The prevalence of the social problem of street children would be gleaned from the latest data from the United Nations Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) which puts the number of out of school children in Nigeria at 13.2million.

Of course, there exists no reliable national figure relating to the number of Almajiri street children in Nigeria. There is little doubt, however, that they are very numerous and are daily increasing in population. Their conditions of existence and the general attitude of neglect towards them by the public and government now represent a serious problem of human rights, human development and social security.

The Almajiri children live a marginalized and precarious existence without social security and are amongst the most vulnerable social groups in the country. Desperate to make a living in any way they can, they have been highly amenable to the nefarious activities of exploiters, who force them into various forms of servitude.Findings have also revealed that the almajiri children have also been used by politicians and other persons seeking foot soldiers for acts of violence.

Numerous reports have indicated their employment in this capacity in ethno-religious and communal conflicts.

Taking advantage of the vulnerability of Almajiri, the Boko Haram extremists have been accused of succeeding in selling their philosophy to these ones by first filling a void that governments for decades allegedly allowed to exist.

A scrutiny of the literature on Boko Haram would reveal how the bureaucracy of the then fledging terrorist sect went as far as providing food and distributing motorcycles to win thousands of the almajiri youths into their fold. Nigeria’s huge population of street children has also been a ready market for trans-national traffickers.

For avoidance of doubt, the Almajiri which is currently the subject of abuse and misuse, used to be a functional one in the pre-colonial times, which provided the platform for young people to acquire knowledge of Islam.

It was a system, which at the time helped to ensure the spread and diffusion of Islamic knowledge as students travelled some distance away from the comfort of their homes to learn at the feet of great Islamic scholars.

In its glory days, the Almajiri system was well funded and communities did what they had to do to support scholars who had come from far to acquire Islamic knowledge. Quranic Malams had farms from which wards in their care could be fed.

The reverse is the case today, as the Almajiri system has been disrupted by the realities of modernity resulting in unpalatable consequences, especially for children.

The executive director of Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education, Dr. Ibrahim M. Zikirullahi, while addressing journalists in Abuja on its ongoing initiative of Combating Forced Child Begging in Northern Nigeria said events over the time had shown that government had no political will to address the almajiri situation.

He said there are a number of instruments that government could use to address this if they so wish.

“The child rights acts, the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) act which stipulates that every child of school age must be in school if not the parents will be penalized. There is no political will to address these issues.”

According to him, “The only time they recognize these almajiris is when they want to use them for their nefarious activities. If you want to know the exact figure or numbers of almajiris around the country is to look at the kind of havoc that is being ravaged in the country today in the name of Boko haram. Over 90 per cent of the recruits and foot soldiers of Boko haram are these almajiris. The market is still very ripe for them to recruit.”

He maintained that government needs to send these almajiris to school if they geuinely want to reduce street begging.

“Government must ensure that these children have access to education. They should have their quoranic education side by side with western education then they can also learn a vocation” he further said.

He said his organisation does not believe in mere lamentation about problems but goes a step further to strategically engage with the goal of finding and implementing sustainable solutions, which are capable of addressing the problems.

“It is against this background that CHRICED and Anti-Slavery International (United Kingdom), the world’s oldest human rights organisation working to free people from all forms of slavery and servitude, with support from the Bureau of Human Rights and Labor (DRL) of the United States Department of State, decided to design and implement an innovative research- based knowledge on the nature of past and ongoing State and non-State interventions on the Almajiri issue, with emphasis on what has worked and what has not worked, exploring to what extent the lessons learned in Senegal could be applied to the Nigerian context.

“Therefore laying a solid foundation for advocacy project to contribute towards finding sustainable solutions to the problem. This mind set informed the design and implementation of this project of ‘Combating Forced-Child Begging in Nigeria’”.

He said in the course of this project, CHRICED would be looking forward to networking, and sharing ideas with a broad spectrum of stakeholders on how best to push for these reforms with the goal of eradicating the drivers of forced child begging.

“Therefore, we look forward to collaborating with well-meaning stakeholders in the religious communities, the media, academia, government, as well as non-governmental entities to find sustainable and lasting solutions to this huge human right and human security challenge.”

In the spirit of the celebration of June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day, stakeholders are calling on the Federal Government in concert with states and local government areas to immediately declare a state of emergency with the goal of rescuing street and out of school children across the country from their current state of misery and unending abuses.

Beyond the speeches and the ceremony, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari must connect the ideals of June 12 to the plight of marginalized and vulnerable Nigerians, whose lives have not been positively impacted by two decades of the democratic process, they affirmed.

In other words, the new Democracy Day is worth celebrating, but its commemoration should not just be about the political elites making speeches.

There should be urgent Action Plans on the part of the Nigerian state to address the plight of ordinary citizens like the millions of children on the streets of our country, the unemployed, and women, who groan daily as a result of the absence of quality governance, another stakeholder intoned.

On the same issue of street children and forced child begging, we equally call on the First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, who has become a vocal advocate of the poor and vulnerable to consider taking up the issue as part of her long list of advocacies for the marginalized people of this country.

Almajiris are also children and citizen of this country, now is the time for concerted efforts to end forced child begging and other rights abuses associated with almajiri system in Northern Nigeria.